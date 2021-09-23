Kenyan president sets out his priorities at the UN

UNITED NATIONS With Kenya set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council next month, the country’s president outlined his priorities.

Uhuru Kenyatta said in a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that he believed multilateral systems should be fair, inclusive and effective.

He plans to chair several flagship events while Kenya holds the presidency. These topics include making diversity a central goal of statebuilding, examining the impact of illicit small arms and light weapons on global peacekeeping operations, and better supporting women peacekeepers and artisans. Peace.





Kenyatta also said Kenya is poised to become a leading green industrial economy. He said that a rapidly growing Africa could offer the whole world the benefit of its youth demographic dividend and investment opportunities. He also praised Kenya’s involvement in ocean conferences and spoke about the associated blue economy.

On security issues, he said states are ill-equipped to deal with the fragility that leads to crises and terrorism. He said it was important to increase the competence of states to manage social and political diversity.

___

UNITED NATIONS The Jordanian monarch recalled the 11-day war in Gaza last summer in his address to the United Nations, saying Tuesday’s latest round of conflict was a reminder that the status quo is unsustainable.

The May war was the fourth in Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007, triggering a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Palestinian territory.

More than 250 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, including dozens of children and women, according to the UN. There were 13 deaths in Israel. Over 4,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged.

But how many houses will be lost? How many more children will die before the world wakes up? said King Abdullah, who delivered his prerecorded remarks to the United Nations General Assembly from a distance, though around 100 heads of state and government are attending in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Genuine security for both sides, indeed, for the whole world, can only be achieved through the two-state solution.

He reiterated that such a solution must result in an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace.

King Abdullah called for continued support from UNRWA, the United Nations agency helping millions of Palestinian refugees, including the majority of Gaza’s 2 million residents.

The Jordanian King is a close ally of the United States and his nation has custody of the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sacred site to both Muslims and Jews, who call it the Mount of Temple. The area was the scene of violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshipers in the final days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May.

Since 2008, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in conflicts, according to the UN. While many were fighters from Hamas or other militant groups, more than half were civilians. On the Israeli side, the death toll from the four wars stands at 106, officials said.

___

UNITED NATIONS The president of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina called on the United Nations to respect its commitment to human rights, citing ethnic inequality within his own country.

Eljko Komi is the Croatian member of the presidency of the Western Balkan country, which is shared between the country’s Croats, Bozniac Muslims and Serbs.

Komi praised bilateral and regional cooperation during the pandemic on Wednesday, saying neighbors provided aid before multilateral institutions. But later in his speech, he spoke of neighbors’ intentions to annex parts of his country by fomenting ethnic tensions inside.

Bosnia was the scene of a bloody civil war in the 1990s that ended with the Dayton Peace Agreement. Komi says the international agreement has created complex institutions that make it difficult for the country to reach a political consensus that would allow it to move towards a functioning state.

He lambasted the conditions that created political, electoral and social inequalities within his own country on ethnic and religious grounds. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the Croatian president also called for electoral reform in Bosnia, saying his Croats were marginalized.

Komi lamented the population exodus, saying that a significant segment of the population, including those of working age and with young families, left Bosnia for better business and human rights opportunities. At the same time, Bosnia has welcomed economic migrants from elsewhere. He says this combination created additional social problems.

__

UNITED NATIONS After two decades in Afghanistan, the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech broadcast Wednesday.

Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population, some 4 million, mostly Syrians, and has warned it can no longer accept arrivals from Afghanistan.

At present, the United States is not fulfilling its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome more Afghan refugees in Turkey, Erdogan said in a preview of a CBS interview due to air on Sunday.

Of course the United States should do a lot and should invest a lot because the United States has been there for 20 years, but why, why? First, these questions should be answered by the United States

Afghan refugees have been fleeing their country since last month, when the Taliban returned to power as US forces prepared to withdraw from the country in late August.

A day earlier, Erdogan used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to warn of a potential wave of refugees triggered by climate change. Turkey has experienced growing dissatisfaction with migration levels since the start of the Syrian conflict a decade ago.

The government is tightening security on its eastern border with Iran, including a wall, amid fears the Taliban regime will push refugees, many of whom are trying to reach Europe, to the border Turkish.