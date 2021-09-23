As part of the massive Clinton campaign operation to cyber-harass Donald Trump





ANALYSIS / OPINION:

Last week, the indictment of Democratic Party lawyer Michael A. Sussmann was greeted with a collective yawn in Washington. But, in truth, the indictment exposes a large-scale operation launched by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 to harass Donald Trump, his friends, associates and at least one member of his family online. search for supposed links with Russia.

By the time these hired political operatives finished inventing a mythical connection between Trump Tower and the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank, they had succeeded in igniting a political frenzy, launching a massive media plot to smear Mr. Trump, and unleashing a federal investigation that would eventually lead to a lengthy investigation into a sitting president.

From the start, the Trump-Russia connection was a complete lie. And they knew it.

Specifically, Mr. Sussmann who worked for the Department of Justice for 12 years is accused of lying to the FBI. When he took the fabricated case against Mr. Trump to his former colleagues at the Justice Department, he failed to reveal that he worked for the Clinton campaign, as well as an anonymous tech official who wanted a employment in the Hillary Clinton administration.

As serious as the lie may be, the far bigger lie was the one against Mr. Trump himself.

How much of a lie was that?

The 27-page indictment filed by Special Counsel John Durham against Mr Sussmann reveals that despite their best efforts, agents working on behalf of the Clinton campaign could not find any Internet traffic between the servers of Trump and Alfa Bank of Russia. Given this complete lack of evidence, warned a researcher working with Mr Sussmann, it doesn’t make much sense with the scenario you have.

In another damning exchange just a month before Mr Sussmann took the bogus case to the FBI, a researcher said the evidence was so fragile no one would buy it.

How do we plan to defend ourselves against the criticism that this is not fraudulent traffic that we are seeing? the researcher asked, according to the indictment. There is no answer to that. Suppose again that they are not smart enough to disprove our best case scenario.

This same researcher then warned the chief technology officer named Tech Executive-1 in the indictment against the broader ramifications of these unfounded accusations.

[Y]Do you realize that we’ll have to expose all the stuff we have in our bag to make even a very weak association? said the researcher. Let[‘]Think about it all for a moment. Sorry folks, but unless we get a combination of netflow and DNS traffic collected at critical points between suspicious organizations, we technically can’t make any claims that would be subject to public scrutiny.

The absurdity of the case even made the research team worry about the partisan nature of it all:

The only thing that leads[s] us at this point is that we just don’t like [Trump]. It will not fly in the public eye. My friends, I’m afraid we have tunnel vision. Time to regroup?

The case was so weak and the whole effort was so dishonest that the Sussmann-Clinton cabal even discussed the fabrication of evidence.

A technician codenamed Tea Leaves at one point suggested spoofing email addresses in order to invent connections between Alfa Bank and Trump Tower.

In a separate trial, Alfa Bank lawyers categorically deny any connection whatsoever.

Alfa Bank did not actually engage in any communication with the Trump Organization in 2016 or 2017 beyond the falsely generated and inauthentic DNS queries. Indeed, Alfa Bank has never had any business dealings with the Trump Organization, according to the lawsuit against the alleged anonymous co-conspirator.

Indeed, Sussmann’s indictment reveals that the plot to smear Trump was much larger than previously believed. It wasn’t just a few low-level IT people searching the open Internet on behalf of the Clinton campaign.

The Sussmann-led operation involved at least three tech companies, a US university with access to government intelligence data, and several researchers. An executive from one of the tech companies Tech Executive-1 was an existing Sussmann client and provided the attorney with all the fake data that ultimately went to the FBI.

The operation was so large that, according to captured messages included in the indictment, one company expressed unease over digging up so much personal data about Mr. Trump, his family and associates for any purpose. policies. But the company did this chore anyway.

The indictment contains a five-page document titled Trump Associates List which Sussmann would later turn over to the FBI.

The Trump Associates List contained detailed personal information about these individuals, including, for example, their names, home addresses, personal email addresses, business names, business websites and email domains, suspected IP addresses for those domains, and information relating to the spouse of one of these partners.

While the operation was still building a bogus case to take to the FBI, Mr. Sussmann began to present the fabricated story to the media. On at least one occasion, he put a researcher on the phone with reporters to explain the supposed Trump-Russia link. Records show Mr Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for all of its work at Alfa Bank.

Democratic firm Fusion GPS, organizer of another Clinton campaign failure over Christopher Steele’s case, has also worked over the phone to sell reporters on the Alfa Bank story.

Meanwhile, Mr Sussmann’s colleague at Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, briefed Ms Clinton’s campaign manager Robbie Mook, communications director Jennifer Palmieri and a foreign policy adviser.

On September 19, 2016, Mr. Sussmann went to FBI Headquarters and presented the case to James Baker, FBI General Counsel, and provided two USB drives and paper documents.

According to the indictment, SUSSMANN falsely stated that he was not acting on behalf of any client, which led the FBI General Counsel to understand that SUSSMANN was forwarding the allegations as a good citizen and not as a client’s lawyer. Mr. Baker would later give closed-door testimony in Congress about his personal relationship with Mr. Sussmann.

After the September meeting, Mr Baker immediately informed the bureau’s counterintelligence chief, who wrote in notes that Sussmann said he was not doing this for any clients.

The FBI agent opened an Alfa Bank-Trump investigation the same day.

Rowan Scarborough is a columnist for the Washington Times.

