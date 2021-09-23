Ecstatic American Indians greet Prime Minister Modi as he arrives in Washington





Prime Minister Modi exited his motorcade to interact with the Indians gathered at the airport Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Washington for a three-day visit, today received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. Prime Minister Modi stepped out of his procession to interact with the Indians waiting at the airport. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit abroad beyond the neighborhood since the coronavirus epidemic in January 2020. The crowd chanted his name and waved the Indian flag in light showers. The Prime Minister was seen smiling and shaking hands with members of the Indian community. “We are delighted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don’t mind staying in the rain. We are delighted to meet Prime Minister Modi,” said an American Indian. Another member of the Indian community said Prime Minister Modi’s visit would be “very important” in strengthening ties between India and the United States. “This visit is very important in strengthening ties between India and the United States, given the COVID-19 crisis and Afghanistan. He is the leader who can solve any situation in the world. We are proud, we are Indians and he represents millions of Indians, ”she said. Upon arrival at the airport, he was received by officials from the US State Department, including TH Brian McKeon, US Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. He was greeted by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu as well as Defense Attaché including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Commodore’s Naval Attaché Nirbhaya Bapna. During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit as well as a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House tomorrow – the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed the presidency of the United States on January 20. Before leaving for the United States to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

