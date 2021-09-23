When Boris Johnson went green – POLITICO

NEW YORK Boris Johnson has said he came of age on climate change when he was in charge of London and now wants the rest of the world to do the same.

The British Prime Minister told reporters that he really delved into the science when he was mayor of the British capital between 2008 and 2016 and concluded that there was no doubt that we had to face it.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Johnson said it was time for humanity to grow up and stop the slide into dangerous rise in temperatures and protect the planet. Trying to fix the problem, Johnson has spent much of the past two decades questioning the need for anything.

En route to New York, Johnson admitted that he had not always viewed the climate crisis as urgent. If you were to delve into some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments I made in obiter dicta on climate change that did not fully support the current struggle, he confessed. He added that the facts are changing and people are changing their minds and points of view and that is very important too.

Others who were right from the start want the facts to be fungible. In an interview with NBC Nightly News, former US Vice President and longtime climate activist Al Gore said: I wish the scientists whose work I was just passing on were wrong. But they were not wrong and they are not wrong now.

As the facts had not changed, POLITICO asked Johnson on a train trip from Washington to New York what had prompted him to rethink his position. Some say his environmentalist wife, Carrie Symonds, had a powerful influence on his thinking. But Johnson insisted there wasn’t a single moment, statistic or person that affected his perspective. I wouldn’t say there was a specific epiphany, he said.

It is far from clear whether Johnson woke up to the threat of global warming during his tenure as mayor of London. “I am very much in favor of the theories on climate change, and I would not dispute for a single moment the wisdom or the good intentions of the vast majority of scientists,” he wrote in a column for the The telegraph of the day in 2013. “But I’m also an empiricist; and I observe that something seems to be wrong with our winter climate, and to call it ‘warming’ is obviously to force language.”

Johnson’s skeptics remain skeptical and wonder if his newfound climate zeal is driven more by electoral politics than science. I think the Conservatives were hit hard in the 2017 election [when they lost their majority] and in their soul-searching, they realized that climate change is important to voters, especially younger people, ”said Richard Black, senior associate in the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit. Conference to be held in Glasgow in November.

Black added: There is no doubt that he has taken a trip on the issue, but he is not the only Tory MP who has expressed doubts in the past, but who now embraces the myriad benefits of a transition. net zero. “

Others are just happy that Johnson is now picking up the stick at the right end. “I think it is good that he is saying these things and I think that a good strategy would be to continue to encourage him,” said Mohamed Nasheed, former president of the Maldives and current president of his parliament.

Whatever his motivation, Johnson makes the climate argument in the real Johnsonian language. We’ve come to that fateful age where we pretty much know how to drive and we know how to open the beverage cellar and engage in all kinds of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal, he said at the summit.

My friends, humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close, he added. We are approaching this critical turning point in less than two months where we must show that we are capable of learning, maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not only on our planet but on ourselves. .

The critical turning point, he argued, should be the summit of COP26. Johnson wants other countries to phase out coal by 2030 for the developed world and 2040 for developing countries; abandon polluting vehicles by 2035 at the latest; providing $ 100 billion in climate finance per year for developing countries; and stop deforestation by 2030.

His hope is to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the UN, the world is currently on track to 2.7 degrees Celsius. A commitment by the United States to double its funding to the development pot and a promise from China stop investing in overseas coal plants were a big drag in the sails before the climate summit.

Going quickly to net zero emissions is Boris Johnson’s perfect policy in that you can really have your cake and eat it by cutting emissions to fight climate change while reaping the economic benefits of less and less clean energy. cheaper, ”Black said. But he warned that the government is “behind on its own agenda, with policies on decarbonization, heating and the overall net zero strategy seriously and somewhat embarrassing, given COP26, the late and stale cake won’t. nobody likes it.