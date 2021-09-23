Politics
Xi Jinping assesses Evergrande’s future as he seeks third term
Updates from the Evergrande real estate group
One year away from an unprecedented third term in office, Xi Jinping is taking one of the biggest economic bets of his presidency, leaving Evergrande on the verge of bankruptcy.
A collapse of the heavily indebted Chinese developer would have serious consequences for hundreds of thousands of home buyers and retail investors, as well as the financial stability and economic growth of the world’s second-largest economy.
Yet Xi’s administration has yet to ensure that it will intervene to stabilize the situation, as it did recently with two other large conglomerates that nearly collapsed under the weight of their large debts.
“Senior officials are very concerned about Evergrande,” said a government adviser, who noted that China’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio had fallen from 250 to 290 percent in less than two years.
“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he added. “If something really dramatic happens to Evergrande, the risk premium for the debt of other developers will be much higher, creating another drag on the industry.”
After steep falls in Hong Kong earlier this week, Chinese markets were relatively flat on Wednesday, with Evergrande saying it would make an onshore bond payment due Thursday. But the private sector developer, founded and led by billionaire Hui Ka Yan, has not given such assurance about an offshore bond payment also due Thursday.
Beijing has overseen a plethora of state-led restructurings of indebted groups in recent weeks, including Huarong, the manager of state-owned assets, and HNA, an aviation, logistics and transportation conglomerate. tourism. Evergrande, however, is distinguished by its direct impact on the lives of millions of people across the country.
In addition to the $ 300 billion Evergrande owes banks, bondholders and suppliers, the group has issued more than $ 6 billion in high-yield wealth management products to approximately 80,000 retail investors, including its own employees. , who demonstrated last week at its headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen. Homebuyers prepaid Evergrande for around 1.6m of apartments that it did not deliver.
“It’s going to be different because of the additional pressures that will come from ordinary citizens,” said David Yu, financial industry expert at NYU Shanghai.
The group is, in terms of turnover, the second developer of the real estate sector, which represents more than a quarter of Chinese economic output. But as loathsome as the Xi administration to drop such a critical economic engine, it also worries about the very costly precedent it would set by staging a state-led bailout.
“Many developers are under pressure due to the policy tightening,” said a person familiar with the group’s discussions with Chinese financial regulators.
“If the government steps in to help Evergrande, all the other big developers will make similar demands. There is no way the government can save them all.
If Xi and his economic team decide that the state must intervene in Evergrande to prevent a much larger market and economic collapse, a significant political challenge will be how to save the group without necessarily saving Hui, its founding president.
Last month, Xi launched a domestic policy agenda that would focus on “common prosperity” and is a central part of his candidacy for an unprecedented third term, starting in late 2022, as head of the Chinese Communist Party. Saving Hui, China’s fifth richest man, does not match Xi’s vision for a more equitable society.
Hui controls over 70% of Evergrande. The Hurun Report estimated his fortune at $ 35 billion at the end of 2020. While Hui’s net worth will take a hit after an 86% drop in the group’s share price in the past 12 months, he has reaped billions of dollars in dividends over the past few years. years.
“A global bailout is not likely,” predicted Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. “Shareholders and lenders could suffer a big loss. But the government will ensure that pre-sold apartments are delivered to homebuyers. “
The government adviser said Beijing’s approach with HNA, which had debts of more than $ 75 billion, offered a potential model for the management of Evergrande.
The chairman of HNA was ousted by a government-appointed person who then reorganized the conglomerate into four separate units and found a White Knight public investor for its best-known asset, Hainan Airlines.
“The business would survive, but it would push back management,” the adviser said. “That’s what happened with HNA. He stabilized the company, its share price and bond prices. Managers have great confidence in this approach.
