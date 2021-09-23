Indonesia encourages global health resilience system strengthening at Covid-19 Global Summit





The Covid-19 crisis shows the fragility of global health resilience, both in developing and developed countries. Therefore, the architecture of the global health resilience system needs to be strengthened, as has been done by the IMF or the International Monetary Fund in the financial sector. This was transmitted by President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, during the Covid-19 World Summit which was held virtually. “We must develop a new mechanism to raise global health resources, including funding for global health emergencies which, among other things, are used to buy vaccines, drugs and medical devices,” said the president. According to President Jokowi, the standards of the global health protocol must be immediately compiled so that the standards in all countries can be the same. These standards, among others, regulate cross-border travel. In addition, President Jokowi also called for developing countries to be empowered to be part of the solution. Local manufacturing capacity must be strengthened so that the needs for vaccines, drugs and medical devices can be quickly and uniformly available around the world. “Indonesia is committed and capable of being part of the global supply chain,” he added. Regarding vaccines, President Jokowi reiterated that the inequality of vaccines between countries must be addressed immediately. Thanks to the Covax Facility, cooperation to share doses or dose sharing and equitable access to vaccines should be increased. President Jokowi also called for an end to the politicization and nationalism of vaccines. According to him, solidarity and cooperation are the keys so that the world can quickly emerge from the pandemic and get back together. “As President of the G20 next year, Indonesia will contribute to global efforts to strengthen the architecture of global health resilience for the benefit of our children and grandchildren in the future,” he said. he declares. Note, the high-level global meeting related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic was initiated by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. This is the second meeting initiated by President Biden after the Grand Economic Forum meeting on September 17, 2021. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar also accompanied the President to the event.

