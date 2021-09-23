Donald Trump rally tickets in Georgia for $ 1,500 with perks like private bathrooms





VIP tickets to an upcoming event in Georgia featuring former President Donald Trump cost $ 1,500 each and will come with perks like private bathrooms, food and drink.

Trump is expected to appear at an event with former Gov. Sonny Perdue ahead of his appearance in Perry, Ga., This weekend.

A copy of the invitation obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution indicated that donors could purchase individual tickets for $ 1,500 or couples tickets for $ 2,500 for the “one-and-only” event.

Tickets will include a private toilet. reserved parking, fast track entry, food and drinks in an air-conditioned tent, and admission to a pre-rally reception with Perdue.

“President Donald J. Trump has graciously authorized the party to sell VIP tickets in order to raise funds to secure and win the election in 2022,” said David Shafer, Chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia, on the invitation.

Trump is expected to be in central Georgia on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the main rally are free. Spectators can register for a maximum of two tickets on the website.

U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State nominee Jody Hice and Lt. Gov. candidate Burt Jones are expected to be guest speakers at this weekend’s event.

The doors to the Save America rally in Perry will open at 2 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday. Trump addresses his supporters on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Perdue is known to be one of Trump’s closest allies in Georgia. He was Trump’s agriculture secretary from August 2017 until Trump stepped down.

Perdue, who is posing as the next chancellor of Georgia’s higher education system, has campaigned with a number of senior Republican officials in recent weeks.

Last month, he joined Gov. Brian Kemp at a rally, defending the governor who has been criticized by Trump supporters for the former president’s defeat in Georgia.

“This post, and whoever holds it, deserves respect and deserves honor,” Perdue said of the governor. He also told the crowd that they should “show respect and honor because it’s hard work.”

While the board of regents has appointed an interim chancellor, Perdue supporters say he still has a chance at landing the job. Critics, however, argue that an influential former politician would be a bad choice to lead Georgia’s massive public college and university system.

Teresa MacCartney, who was previously Deputy Superintendent of the Georgia Department of Education, is currently the Acting Chancellor of the Georgia University System.

Newsweek has contacted the Georgia Republican Party for comment, but did not receive a response until publication.

