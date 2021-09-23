A twist from Madhya Pradesh to record vaccination numbers on PM Modi’s birthday





Some people who received the certificates without being vaccinated are now worried. Bhopal: India’s record of over 2.5 crore in Covid vaccinations on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, may have had a twist in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s contribution – a milestone in itself at over 27 lakh doses – included several errors, some bizarre. A number of people who had not received their Covid vaccines somehow appear to have received vaccination certificates. “Dear Vidya Sharma, you were successfully vaccinated with your second dose with Covishield on September 17, when India set a world vaccination record,” a text message read. Ashutosh Sharma, a resident of Aagar-Malwa district, 200 kilometers northwest of the capital Bhopal, received him at 8:02 p.m. on September 17. It was about his mother. “Dear Vidya Sharma, you were successfully vaccinated with your 2nd dose with Covishield on September 17th,” when India set a world record in #vaccinations Ashutosh was shocked because his mother had died of # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE 4 months ago @ndtv@ndtvindia@manishndtv@GargiRawatpic.twitter.com/R1loSFh0I2 Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 22, 2021 There was a problem, however. Ms Sharma had passed away from Covid four months ago. Her shocked son then downloaded and saved the certificate. “I have his death certificate in one hand and his vaccination certificate in the other … I think there is a lot of pressure on the authorities, to increase the number,” Sharma told NDTV. A similar message was sent that day over the phone of a certain Pinky Verma, another inhabitant of Aagar. His second dose had been given, he said. Unlike Ms Sharma, the 26-year-old was alive. But the message said she had been vaccinated at a center in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. “I got the first dose on June 8th. The second was scheduled for September 7th, but I was not well, so I missed it. I think they are doing this intentionally to increase the numbers,” he said. Ms. Verma said. Another such case was the Leela Sutar of Bhopal. The 54-year-old received her first dose of the vaccine on March 25, then became infected and ended up missing her second. “If I go out somewhere, I will have to face some problems. What should I do?” she asks now. The government’s response, when asked about these cases, was familiar. “There may be one or two cases, an investigation will be conducted if there is a clerical error,” said Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education of Madhya Pradesh. In June, NDTV reported the case of a 13-year-old receiving a certificate when only people aged 18 and over receive Covid vaccines in India. Also at the time, the government’s response was the same: “This may be a clerical error and it will investigate.” Preparations are now underway for another mega surge on September 27 – the goal is to make sure everyone in the state is covered on the first dose.

