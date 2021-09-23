Israel welcomes New York protest against Iranian president at UN General Assembly





Israel criticized the Iranian president on Wednesday following the fiery speech by the new leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. In a tweet, Israel’s Foreign Ministry praised the trucks in New York City displaying messages critical of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Inside the UN building, the Iranian president continues to lie to the #UNGA world; out in the streets of New York, we all know the truth: #RaisiTerrorist “, said the ministry. Several trucks are driving through New York City this week in protest against Raisi and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some feature images of Raisi portraying him as a human rights violator, according to images from the opposition Iranian-Americans for Freedom group. The trucks are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where Iranians and dozens of other international officials are in attendance. Raisi has long been criticized for his human rights record, including his role in the massacre of Iranian protesters in 1988. It’s no surprise that Israel celebrated the anti-Raisi protest in New York. Raisi criticized Israel during his speech on Tuesday, not to mention the wider conflict between Israel and Iran. The occupier Zionist regime is the organizer of the world’s largest state terrorism, whose agenda is to slaughter women and children in Gaza and the West Bank, Raisi said in his speech, which was delivered by video message from Tehran. Raisi also criticized the US sanctions against Iran and mentioned the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 and the withdrawal in August of US forces from Iranian neighbor Afghanistan. From Capitol Hill in Kabul, a clear message has been sent to the world: the hegemonic system of the United States has no credibility, said Raisi. There have been many notable comments from Middle Eastern leaders in the General Assembly so far, including on Afghanistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said We no longer have the tolerance to absorb new waves of immigration in reference to people fleeing the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Turkey is already hosting more than two million Syrian refugees and is getting tired of accepting Afghans. The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AlThani urged the international community not to boycott the Taliban in his speech on Tuesday. Qatar maintains relations with the Taliban and the United States. The list of Middle Eastern leaders due to address the assembly on Wednesday includes King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Iraqi President Barham Salih and Lebanese President Michael Aoun, among others.

