Minnesota poll results: 2020 election, January 6 and Donald Trump





About the survey

The findings of this Star Tribune / MPR News / KARE 11 / FRONTLINE Minnesota poll are based on live interviews conducted September 13-15 with 800 registered voters in Minnesota. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.

Respondents were randomly selected from a matched Minnesota voter registration list by phone that included both landline and cell phone numbers. Quotas have been allocated to reflect voter registration by county. Interviews were conducted by landline (31%) and mobile (69%).

The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to the standards usually used by statisticians, is no more than 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% chance that the “true” number will fall within this range if all voters were polled. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age group.

Self-identified party affiliation of respondents is 37% Democrats, 31% Republicans, and 32% Independents or others.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in opinion polls, such as non-response, wording of questions or context effects. Additionally, current events may have affected opinions during the time the survey was conducted.

The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters accurately reflects their respective electoral populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years, a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.

Readers can email questions to [email protected] PARTY ID DFL / Democrat 298 (37%) Republican 244 (31%) Independent / other 258 (32%) AGE 18-34 147 (18%) 35-49 230 (29%) 50-64 223 (28%) 65 + 196 (24%) Refused 4 (1%) RACE White / Caucasian 683 (85%) Black / African American 44 (6%) Hispanic / Latino 25 (3%) Asian / Pacific Islander 14 (2%) Other 25 (3%) Refused 9 (1%) GENDER ID Men 381 (48%) Women 416 (52%) Other 3 (<1%) Hennepin / Ramsey REGION 260 (33%) Rest of metro 215 (27%) South of Minnesota 155 (19%) Northern Minnesota 170 (21%) EDUCATION High school or less 158 (20%) Some college / professional 251 (31%) College graduate 256 (32%) Graduate degree 132 (17 %) Refused 3 (<1%) 2020 VOTE Joe Biden 388 (49%) Donald Trump 362 (45%) Someone else 19 (2%) Did not vote 5 (1%) Not sure / Refused 26 (3%) INTERVIEW Land line 247 (31%) Cellular Telephone 553 (69%)

