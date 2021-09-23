PM Modi Reaches US to Meet Kamala Harris, Global CEOs on Busy Day 1 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington, DC local time on Wednesday for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has a busy schedule from day one of the visit, during which he will meet US President Joe Biden and also address the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Modi was received by representatives of the US State Department at Joint Base Andrews upon his arrival. He was greeted by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu as well as Defense Attaché including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Commodore’s Naval Attaché Nirbhaya Bapna. Despite heavy rains, a significant number of American Indians were also present at the Air Force base to welcome Prime Minister Modi. Here is PM Modi’s schedule on Thursday: PM Modi will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The meeting should last about an hour. “I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, especially in the field of science and technology,” Prime Minister Modi said on Wednesday, just before leaving. for the United States. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had previously spoken on the phone with Modi in June during the Covid-19 crisis. She is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States. Separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are also scheduled for Thursday. Both are members of the Quarilateral Security Alliance or Quad. He will also meet with global CEOs the same day in Washington DC. One-on-one meetings are scheduled with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone. The Prime Minister traveled to the United States in a custom-built Boeing 777 recently. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit abroad beyond the neighborhood since the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic. Before leaving for the United States, Prime Minister Modi said Wednesday that his visit would be an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia. All of Prime Minister Modi’s previous visits have had his massive meetings with the Indo-American community, like the Madison Square Garden event in 2015, then to Silicon Valley and the last was Houston in 2019. However, due to restrictions in Covid-19, no big event for the Prime Minister is planned. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States for the seventh time after taking office in 2014.

