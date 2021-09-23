Politics
China, US clash at UN over concerns over growing authoritarianism – Radio Free Asia
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchanged veiled beards in their speeches at a United Nations general assembly meeting on climate change, Xi denouncing “ideological differences” and Biden warning against authoritarianism and referring to the massive persecution of ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.
“The authoritarians of the world may be seeking to proclaim the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong,” Biden told the UN.
“The future will belong to those who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely, not to those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist,” he said.
In a possible reference to China’s threat to invade the democratic island of Taiwan, Biden said the United States “would oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones, whether through changes of territory by force, economic coercion, technological exploitation or disinformation “.
“We must all call out and condemn the targeting and oppression of racial, ethnic and religious minorities when it occurs in Xinjiang or northern Ethiopia or anywhere in the world,” he said. he stated, referring to mass incarceration. and the persecution of Turkish-speaking Uyghurs and other ethnic groups by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.
Xi warned that “sooner or later the threats facing other countries will soon become your own challenges,” and called for an end to the “zero-sum game” mentality and thought.
“No country can seek to take advantage of the difficulties of other countries, nor to obtain stability from the turbulence affecting other countries,” he said.
Larry Diamond of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and editor of the Democracy Journal told an international NED forum that democratic values must be reaffirmed even in democratic nations.
“We are all in trouble. Nothing is inevitable,” said Diamond. “The struggle for values is that we must all renew ourselves and work together.”
Change in the balance of power
But he warned: “Authoritarian sharp power is now one of the greatest challenges we face for the future of democracy.
“The shift in the balance of power in the world between the United States and our authoritarian adversaries … especially between China and the United States, is the most significant and dangerous change in the world since the 1990s “Diamond told the panel.
“If we don’t intellectually, analytically and strategically understand the challenge China poses to the future of world freedom, I’m sorry to say; I will be frank: we will fail, ”he said.
He said China is a rising power with an economy that will surpass that of the United States over the next decade, with military ambitions involving the invasion and annexation of Taiwan, whose 23 million people do. ‘have never been ruled by the CCP, and have no wishes. be part of the People’s Republic of China.
“[China] has the fastest growing military in the world, has given up on any idea that it should hide its true intention any longer, I think it will launch some kind of military assault and co-service to swallow Taiwan over the course of the next five to six years, and all over the world is now trying to undermine democracy, crush freedom like it did in Hong Kong, ”Diamond said.
“[This] has some similarities, more than people want to imagine or have to face, with the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s … The logic is the same, “he said .
“I feel compelled to speak”
Former Hong Kong-in-exile lawmaker Nathan Law has said more international cooperation is needed to prevent the erosion of freedoms around the world.
“Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival, the equivalent of Thanksgiving when we go home for dinner with our families,” he told the panel. “I was away last year, and I am away this year, because I have lived a life of exile since last year, and I severed ties with my family after my departure, because I fear may my bond with them not endanger them. “
“Many fighters and activists in Hong Kong (…) live in exile, and more of us are in prison, or on our way to prison (…) and cannot meet their families on this day. there, “he said.
“Very beautiful young talents like Joshua Wong, they are all in prison … I feel compelled to speak for them,” he said, adding that he wanted to save his friends and join forces around the world to solve the problem of rising authoritarianism.
“In our international system, there is not enough responsibility [for] authoritarian regimes, ”Law said. “We have been witnessing the global rise of authoritarianism for over a decade. We still have not settled the ways and mechanisms [to] hold them accountable. “
Law said the Hong Kong case had global implications, given that an international free port could see its way of life eroded in no time.
“It shows how precious and fragile our freedoms are. We have a responsibility to defend them… globally,” Law said.
Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/concerns-09222021090634.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]