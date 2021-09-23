China, US clash at UN over concerns over growing authoritarianism – Radio Free Asia

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchanged veiled beards in their speeches at a United Nations general assembly meeting on climate change, Xi denouncing “ideological differences” and Biden warning against authoritarianism and referring to the massive persecution of ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.

“The authoritarians of the world may be seeking to proclaim the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong,” Biden told the UN.

“The future will belong to those who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely, not to those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist,” he said.

In a possible reference to China’s threat to invade the democratic island of Taiwan, Biden said the United States “would oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones, whether through changes of territory by force, economic coercion, technological exploitation or disinformation “.

“We must all call out and condemn the targeting and oppression of racial, ethnic and religious minorities when it occurs in Xinjiang or northern Ethiopia or anywhere in the world,” he said. he stated, referring to mass incarceration. and the persecution of Turkish-speaking Uyghurs and other ethnic groups by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.

Xi warned that “sooner or later the threats facing other countries will soon become your own challenges,” and called for an end to the “zero-sum game” mentality and thought.

“No country can seek to take advantage of the difficulties of other countries, nor to obtain stability from the turbulence affecting other countries,” he said.

Larry Diamond of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and editor of the Democracy Journal told an international NED forum that democratic values ​​must be reaffirmed even in democratic nations.

“We are all in trouble. Nothing is inevitable,” said Diamond. “The struggle for values ​​is that we must all renew ourselves and work together.”

Change in the balance of power

But he warned: “Authoritarian sharp power is now one of the greatest challenges we face for the future of democracy.

“The shift in the balance of power in the world between the United States and our authoritarian adversaries … especially between China and the United States, is the most significant and dangerous change in the world since the 1990s “Diamond told the panel.

“If we don’t intellectually, analytically and strategically understand the challenge China poses to the future of world freedom, I’m sorry to say; I will be frank: we will fail, ”he said.

He said China is a rising power with an economy that will surpass that of the United States over the next decade, with military ambitions involving the invasion and annexation of Taiwan, whose 23 million people do. ‘have never been ruled by the CCP, and have no wishes. be part of the People’s Republic of China.

“[China] has the fastest growing military in the world, has given up on any idea that it should hide its true intention any longer, I think it will launch some kind of military assault and co-service to swallow Taiwan over the course of the next five to six years, and all over the world is now trying to undermine democracy, crush freedom like it did in Hong Kong, ”Diamond said.

“[This] has some similarities, more than people want to imagine or have to face, with the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s … The logic is the same, “he said .

“I feel compelled to speak”

Former Hong Kong-in-exile lawmaker Nathan Law has said more international cooperation is needed to prevent the erosion of freedoms around the world.

“Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival, the equivalent of Thanksgiving when we go home for dinner with our families,” he told the panel. “I was away last year, and I am away this year, because I have lived a life of exile since last year, and I severed ties with my family after my departure, because I fear may my bond with them not endanger them. “

“Many fighters and activists in Hong Kong (…) live in exile, and more of us are in prison, or on our way to prison (…) and cannot meet their families on this day. there, “he said.

“Very beautiful young talents like Joshua Wong, they are all in prison … I feel compelled to speak for them,” he said, adding that he wanted to save his friends and join forces around the world to solve the problem of rising authoritarianism.

“In our international system, there is not enough responsibility [for] authoritarian regimes, ”Law said. “We have been witnessing the global rise of authoritarianism for over a decade. We still have not settled the ways and mechanisms [to] hold them accountable. “

Law said the Hong Kong case had global implications, given that an international free port could see its way of life eroded in no time.

“It shows how precious and fragile our freedoms are. We have a responsibility to defend them… globally,” Law said.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.