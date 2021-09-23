US Representative Richard Neal expresses concerns over Irish border and trade with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson





WASHINGTON US Representative Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday amid fears over potential changes in relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Johnson has raised concerns in some quarters by warning that the UK could trigger Article 16, the waiver mechanism that suspends parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the section of the UK Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union of 2019, or Brexit, which covers regional trade. President Joe Biden opposes the closure of the Irish border or any changes that would undo the improved relations that followed the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Neal said he had a long discussion with Johnson during his visit to the United States Capitol over a range of issues, including a possible review of the Northern Ireland protocol. As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, I shared my firm belief that any agreement reached between the UK and the EU on the future of the protocol must not undermine the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement or threaten the institutions it created. Neal said. He added: Having worked with five British Prime Ministers throughout the peace process, I reminded Prime Minister Johnson that everyone must make sacrifices to achieve this historic deal, and that 23 years later he remains a model for successful conflict resolution around the world. The congressman said Johnson assured him there would be no return to a hard border on the Irish island and that the British government remained committed to fully implementing the 1998 peace agreement. A strong supporter of the Irish peace process, Neal has served as co-chair of the ad hoc committee on Irish affairs and chairman of the Friends of Ireland since 2007. Associated content: Massachusetts Representative Claire Cronin to be appointed Ambassador to Ireland Mike Chinoy, from Northampton, brings Irish human rights hero’s story to life U.S. Representative Richard E. Neal: The U.S.-Ireland Partnership During The COVID Era Is Stronger Than Ever (Guest Perspective)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/news/2021/09/us-rep-richard-neal-voices-concern-over-irish-border-trade-with-uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson.html

