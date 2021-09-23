List of 24 Provinces led by ASN Selected by Jokowi 2022 & 2023





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A total of 24 provinces will be ruled by the state civil apparatus (ASN) chosen by the president Joko Widodo. The policy was implemented in the context of the leadership transition upstream of theSimultaneous elections in 2024. Jokowi will appoint the Acting Governor (Pj.) For these regions. The name of the candidate for the post of interim governor was proposed by the Minister of the Interior, Tito Karnavian. “To fill the vacant posts of governor and deputy governor, regent and deputy, as well as mayor and deputy mayor whose term ends in 2022 as referred to in paragraph (3) and whose term ends in ends in 2023 as referred to in subsection (5), the Acting Governor, Acting Regent and Acting Mayor until the election of Governor and Deputy Governor, Regent and Deputy Regent, as well that of the mayor and the deputy mayor during simultaneous national elections in 2024 ”, quoted from article 201 paragraph (9) of Law Number 10 Year 2016 concerning the Pilkada. Candidate Pj. the governors are chosen from among the ASN who occupy senior management positions or equivalent to level I. Usually, the interim governor comes from the Ministry of the Interior. With reference to the explanation of article 201 paragraph (9) of the law on the election of regional chiefs, interim governors have a term of one year. The tenure of Pj. Governor can be extended for one year. The acting governor is responsible for concentrating on the temporary management of the region. They are prohibited from engaging in political maneuvering, such as preparing to run for regional elections. This is explicitly regulated in Article 7, paragraph (2), letter q of the Law on the Election of Regional Chiefs. One of the conditions for appointing governors and vice-governors is that they are not acting governors, regents or mayors. Next year, there will be 7 provinces which will be led by the ASN chosen by Jokowi. The other 17 provinces will follow in 2023. The following is a list of areas that will be led by Interim. The choice of the governors of Jokowi until the simultaneous regional elections of 2024: 2022 Aceh

Bangka belitung

DKI Jakarta

Banten

Gorontalo

West Sulawesi

West Papua 2023 North Sumatra

Riau

South Sumatra

Lampung

West Java

Central java

East Java

Bali

West Nusa Tenggara

Nusa Tenggara East

West Kalimantan

East Kalimantan

South Sulawesi

Southeast Sulawesi

Moluccas

Papua (dhf / ain)



