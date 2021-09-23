Who is the Afghan representative? UN showdown faces Monday deadline

UNITED NATIONS – A diplomatic face-to-face develops in New York between two representatives of Afghanistan, the Taliban and the remnants of the government led by former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after the capture of Kabul by Islamist militants.

The two sides sent letters to the secretary general’s office claiming to be the country’s official representative.

Some countries like Pakistan have said the “new reality” in Afghanistan is that the Taliban are in control. In this logic, the ambassador chosen by the Taliban, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the current spokesperson for the group’s office in Doha, should be authorized to deliver a speech to the General Assembly.

But others, like Germany, argue that accepting the representative of the Taliban would be tantamount to recognizing the legitimacy of the group – before they address international community concerns such as protecting women’s rights and enforcing place of inclusive government.

The UN will have to make a decision one way or another by Monday afternoon, when the UN’s floor is reserved for Afghanistan – the last window of the General Assembly.

A UN employee cleans the microphone during the General Assembly on September 21. The representative of Afghanistan is due to speak on Monday afternoon. © AP

Last week, the secretary-general’s office received a communication from Ghani-appointed ambassador Ghulam Isaczai containing the list of Afghan delegates to the assembly, according to deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

On Monday, however, the secretary-general received a separate communication signed by Taliban Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi requesting to participate in the assembly. The letter claimed that as of August 15, the day the Taliban took control of Kabul, “Mohammad Ashraf Ghani [was] ousted and [countries across the world] no longer recognize him as president.

Haq said the letter stated that Isaczai “no longer represents Afghanistan.”

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, no foreign government has recognized the group. Multilateral organizations like the World Bank and the IMF have cut funding based on the question of the Taliban’s legitimacy.

For the Taliban, if Shaheen were accepted as a UN ambassador, it would be a major seal of approval from the international community and could pave the way for access to the funds they desperately need.

When asked on Monday who should represent Afghanistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Nikkei Asia that “there could be a legal point of view and a pragmatic political point of view. pragmatic political point of view is that there is a new reality “.

Qureshi added, “The immediate challenge is not recognition. The immediate challenge is stability. The immediate challenge is to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The immediate challenge is that Afghanistan does not return to conflict.

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Qureshi met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani of Qatar, a key country that has hosted the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan – one of only three countries to recognize the first Taliban regime in power from 1996 to 2001 – “stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan in order to prevent the emergence of humanitarian crises and economic in the country ”, according to a document.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has voiced his opposition to the use of the speaking slot as an opportunity for recognition of the Taliban.

“Scheduling a show at the United Nations will not help,” he told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

“What is important are concrete actions and not just words, including on human rights and in particular the rights of women and on an inclusive government and at a distance from terrorist groups,” he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 21. The foreign minister said that Turkey would not take a position on the Afghan representative at this stage. © Reuters

Each country’s delegation to the UN is reviewed by the Credentials Committee, a group of nine members appointed by the President of the General Assembly and voted on by the Assembly at the start of each regular session.

The nine members of the current session are the United States, China, Russia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden, who is chairing.

Unless a change of representatives is approved by the committee, Isaczai can still act as a permanent representative.

A spokesperson for the US mission to the UN told the Nikkei on Wednesday that Washington “is following this issue closely and will work with other members of the credentials committee in due course.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Nikkei Asia that Ankara does not have a position on which the Afghan representative will speak.

“It is not for us to decide. We will leave it to the credentials committee and follow what the committee decides,” he said in front of the newly built Turkish house in front of the UN headquarters.

Its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called on the international community to provide aid to Afghanistan “regardless of the political process”, when he addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday.

But Cavusoglu’s comments suggested that Turkey was not lobbying anyway. Turkey, which was responsible for security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport for years before the Taliban took control of the capital, is now helping with repairs to reopen the airport.

Although meetings of the credentials committee are usually ceremonial and only held to confirm nominations, they are concentrated when illegal takeovers have taken place. In these times, they have the power to recognize the party chosen by the elections over the powers that have taken over by force.

In the 1990s, the military forces that took the reins in Haiti and Sierra Leone were not recognized as representatives to the UN

During the Taliban’s previous rule, the Credentials Committee deferred a decision on who to recognize, and the former Afghan government official remained in office.

Regarding the committee’s schedule, Monica Grayley, spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly, told Nikkei that it traditionally meets in November, with the assembly considering the committee’s report the following month.

When asked if the committee can meet before the Afghanistan slot on Monday, Grayley said “only the committee can decide when to meet.”

Additional reporting by Jack Stone Truitt and Ken Moriyasu in New York