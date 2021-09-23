Donald Trump sues Long Island niece for exposing alleged family fraud





Former President Donald Trump has filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against his Rockville Center niece for publishing a scathing revealing book and giving key family tax records to the New York Times.

Trump named both Mary Trump and The Times, who used the records as the basis for a Pulitzer Prize-winning exhibit detailing an alleged tax scheme perpetrated by the ex-president and his late father Fred Trump Sr., as the defendants in the lawsuit. He is represented by New Jersey lawyer Alina Habba.

“I think he’s a fucking loser, and he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can,” Mary Trump told The Daily Beast, who first reported the lawsuit. “It’s despair.”

The 55-year-old psychologist is suing the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and his late brother Roberts Estate for allegedly defrauding her of a multi-million dollar inheritance.

The origins of the case can be traced back to the death in 1981 of Marys’ father, Fred Trump Jr., Donald Trump’s older brother, who left Mary, then 16, a profitable real estate portfolio. Mary Trump said her aunt and uncles were supposed to look after her interests, but instead embezzled money and ultimately took her out of the family fortune as part of a 2001 estate settlement of Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999.

She sued Donald in September 2020, just under two years after claiming to learn what they had done from the Times investigation into Trump’s finances. In Mary Trumps bestseller Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, she revealed that she provided the family’s tax records to The Times reporters.

The Times used the documents to expose the former president’s role in an allegedly fraudulent tax scheme, which involved multiple properties on LI. Among the revelations was the Trump family’s creation of a shell company called All County Building Supply & Maintenance, with an address in Manhasset, which was allegedly used to launder money to avoid taxes.

“The Times’ coverage of Donald Trump’s taxes has helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest,” The Times said in a response in response. “This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”

-With Reuters

