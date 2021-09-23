Virtually the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo delivers 124,120 land redistribution certificates for the purposes of land reform to the community of the 26 provinces





Views : 13 MITRAPOL.com, Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, presented a certificate of land redistribution for the purpose of land reform to the community virtually which was held at the Bogor Palace and also carried out by local governments , including Lampung Province at the Horison Hotel. Wednesday (09/22/2021). Land for agrarian reform, hereinafter abbreviated as TORA, is land controlled by the state and / or land that has been held by the community for redistribution or legalization. President Joko Widodo does not want the agrarian conflicts that have erupted in many regions to continue. Legal uncertainty over the land on which small communities live, as well as legal uncertainty over entrepreneurial commercial lands also need to be addressed. “Legal certainty over land that does justice to all parties is in our common interest. The government is committed to providing fair legal certainty, ”said President Joko Widodo. Coinciding with the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Day, President Joko Widodo issued 124,120 land certificates following redistribution in 26 provinces and 127 regencies / cities. 5,512 of them are the result of the resolution of agrarian conflicts in 7 provinces and 8 regencies / cities which have priority in 2021. The land certificates submitted are lands for the object of agrarian reform coming from land released from forest areas, transmigration lands, ex-HGU lands of private companies which are priority locations for agrarian reform (LPRA) which have been proposed by a number of civil society organizations (CSOs). The regional secretary of Lampung province and the head of the Lampung communication and information office were present at the event. Pewarta: MM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mitrapol.com/2021/09/22/secara-virtual-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-serahkan-124-120-sertipikat-redistribusi-tanah-objek-reforma-agraria-masyarakat-26-provinsi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos