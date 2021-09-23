Former President George W. Bush to Organize Fundraiser for Liz Cheney Against Trump





Former President George W. Bush will host a fundraiser next month for Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming whom former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to defeat in a primary next year.

Bush is expected to host the event for Cheney, the daughter of his former vice president, Dick Cheney, in Dallas on October 18, and other members of his administration are expected to attend, including former advisers Karl Rove and Karen Hughes.

The event was first reported by Politico, and a source familiar with the plans confirmed them to NBC News.

The news comes less than two weeks after Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary, saying she is running for “America First” and “against hawkish and disloyal Republican Liz Cheney.”

Cheney responded to the approval by tweeting, “Bring it on.”

While Cheney occasionally clashed with Trump when he was president, their relationship became particularly ugly after pro-Trump rioters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden to be certified president. Cheney, who rebuffed Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen,” blamed him for the violence and voted to impeach him.

Trump has railed against Cheney in rallies, in interviews and in public statements since, and urged Republicans to run in a primary against her. He also pushed for her to be removed from her post as House No. 3 Republican, which she was in May.

Trump also raged against Bush after his Republican predecessor warned of the dangers of domestic violent extremism in a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything. The World Trade Center has come under his watch. Bush has led a failed and uninspiring presidency,” Trump said in a statement last week.

Cheney, meanwhile, thanked Bush for his remarks. “It was a touching and important speech from a good and honorable man,” she tweeted.

