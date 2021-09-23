it’s easy to be green

Boris Johnson told world leaders it’s time to blow out the candles on a world on fire because he insists Kermit the Frog was wrong to say being green is not easy .

The Prime Minister used a landmark address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to advocate for a drastic escalation of measures to tackle climate change.

This is his last major intervention on the world stage before Great Britain host the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, which begins at the end of next month.

Mr Johnson has warned his fellow leaders that our grandchildren will know we are the culprits if they do not take urgent action to prevent desertification, drought, crop failures and mass movements of mankind to a scale never seen before.

He said: They will ask what kind of people we should be so selfish and short-sighted.

In an effort to reassure developed countries that state interventions on climate change do not involve abandoning the market economy, he said: I don’t see the green movement as a pretext for a massive attack on capitalism.

He was not one of those environmentalists who take moral pleasure in denouncing humanity for its excesses.

Colorful argument from prime ministers

On a lighter note, he deployed signature colorful language and invoked a character from the Muppets to assert that the fight against global warming didn’t have to be difficult: when Kermit the Frog sang Its Not Easy Bein Green, I want you to know he was wrong.

Describing in a positive way the options for countries to become greener, he said: We have the technology: we have the choice before us. We are awesome in our power to make a difference and awesome in our power to save ourselves.

Every day, green start-ups are producing new ideas, he said, highlighting initiatives to feed cows with algae to restrict their traditional signs of digestive approval and use AI and robotics to improve food production.

It is these technological breakthroughs that will lower costs for consumers, so that we have nothing to fear and everything to gain from this green industrial revolution, he said.

He stressed that nations had 40 days left before Cop26 to decide whether or not to follow such a path, while expressing his hope that it would be a major moment for the world.

The speech, which concludes his four-day trip to the United States, comes after President Joe Biden offered Mr Johnson a boon by pledging to double the Americas’ cash pledge for the climate summit.

Hopes for meaningful progress at the meeting were heightened after President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged that China would not build new overseas coal-fired projects in the future, a move that could be critical for fight global emissions.

Mr Johnson paid tribute to Beijing for the vow made in his speech, saying: because the UK experience shows it can be done.

Coal, cars, cash, trees

The Prime Minister’s slogan for Cop26 is coal, cars, cash, trees, as he urges developed countries to phase out coal by 2030 and developing countries to follow suit by 2040.

Ending the era of fossil-fueled vehicles, providing $ 100 billion in climate finance per year for developing countries and halting deforestation by 2030 are the other key goals.

Sadiq Khan, the Labor mayor of London, will also use a speech on Thursday to warn that time is running out to act on the climate emergency, which will have devastating effects on the city.

He will say the capital is at a crossroads as he launches a London-wide environmental campaign ahead of the expansion of the city’s ultra-low emission zone.

It comes as analysis suggests that rising temperatures could make the tube potentially unbearably hot for more than a month out of the year. A quarter of London stations are now at high risk of flooding, and parts of the city have been hit by flash floods this summer.

City Hall analysis also shows that one in five schools and almost half of London’s hospitals are at risk of flooding, and 200,000 homes and workplaces are at medium to high risk of flooding. surface water flooding.