Politics
PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad Summit in first person
At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Thursday morning (September 23) (IST) arrived in Washington DC for his three-day visit to the United States.
Washington DC: afternoon arenarendramodi arrives in US to participate in Quad Leaders Summit and address UNGA.#QuadSummit #PMInWashington #ModiInAmerica pic.twitter.com/FhdvEqBP9t
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021
After the arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, United States Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources TH Brian McKeon.
Washington DC: afternoon arenarendramodi hosted by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States and Mr. TH Brian McKeon, United States Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources pic.twitter.com/oxdjMfonpL
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021
Exuberant members of the Indian diaspora were also present at Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the Prime Minister.
PM arenarendramodi interact with the Indian diaspora outside of the Washington airport. #PMInWashington #PMinUSA #QuadSummit pic.twitter.com/VOZ1gUJYK5
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021
PM Modi called on the strength of the Indian diaspora country and thanked them for the warm welcome.
Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, Prime Minister Modi said.
During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It would be the Prime Minister in person with President Biden after taking office as President of the United States. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi will also join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first in-person Quad meeting with Presiden Biden. PM Modi is also due to meet with CEOs of major US companies to highlight economic opportunities in India.
PM arenarendramodi landed in Washington DC not long ago.
Over the next two days, PM will participate in various bilateral and multilateral programs and also interact with business leaders.#QuadSummit #PMInWashington #PMModiUSVisit https://t.co/bJkCH6MqpF
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021
Former Prime Minister Modi also participated in the COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the world for supporting India as the country goes through the second wave of the pandemic.
Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries and with United Nations peacekeepers.
And, like a family, the world was on India’s side as well when we were going through a second wave.
For the solidarity and support given to India, thank you all: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/FPUtR8Y4zn
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 23, 2021
Prime Minister Modi added that an innovative digital platform called CO-WIN has helped the country vaccinate more than 200 million Indians.
More than 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated, the prime minister said.
India is currently running the world’s largest vaccination campaign.
Recently, we vaccinated around 25 million people in a single day.
Our local health system has delivered over 800 million doses of vaccine to date.
More than 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated: PM pic.twitter.com/PiOlt256sU
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 23, 2021
He further said the world should focus on tackling the economic effects of the pandemic.
PM Modi stressed that international travel should be made easier, thanks to the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.
We must also focus on tackling the economic effects of the pandemic.
To this end, international travel should be facilitated, thanks to the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/QGA8QFPwKU
– Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 23, 2021
|
Sources
2/ https://newsonair.com/2021/09/23/pm-modi-arrives-in-us-to-attend-first-in-person-quad-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]