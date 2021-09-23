PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad Summit in first person

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Thursday morning (September 23) (IST) arrived in Washington DC for his three-day visit to the United States.

Washington DC: afternoon arenarendramodi arrives in US to participate in Quad Leaders Summit and address UNGA.#QuadSummit #PMInWashington #ModiInAmerica pic.twitter.com/FhdvEqBP9t – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021

After the arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, United States Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources TH Brian McKeon.

Washington DC: afternoon arenarendramodi hosted by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States and Mr. TH Brian McKeon, United States Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources pic.twitter.com/oxdjMfonpL – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021

Exuberant members of the Indian diaspora were also present at Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the Prime Minister.

PM Modi called on the strength of the Indian diaspora country and thanked them for the warm welcome.

Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, Prime Minister Modi said.

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It would be the Prime Minister in person with President Biden after taking office as President of the United States. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi will also join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first in-person Quad meeting with Presiden Biden. PM Modi is also due to meet with CEOs of major US companies to highlight economic opportunities in India.

PM arenarendramodi landed in Washington DC not long ago. Over the next two days, PM will participate in various bilateral and multilateral programs and also interact with business leaders.#QuadSummit #PMInWashington #PMModiUSVisit https://t.co/bJkCH6MqpF – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 22, 2021

Former Prime Minister Modi also participated in the COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the world for supporting India as the country goes through the second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries and with United Nations peacekeepers. And, like a family, the world was on India’s side as well when we were going through a second wave. For the solidarity and support given to India, thank you all: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/FPUtR8Y4zn – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 23, 2021

Prime Minister Modi added that an innovative digital platform called CO-WIN has helped the country vaccinate more than 200 million Indians.

More than 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated, the prime minister said.

India is currently running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Recently, we vaccinated around 25 million people in a single day. Our local health system has delivered over 800 million doses of vaccine to date. More than 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated: PM pic.twitter.com/PiOlt256sU – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 23, 2021

He further said the world should focus on tackling the economic effects of the pandemic.

PM Modi stressed that international travel should be made easier, thanks to the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.