POR vs NED-XI ECC T10 Dream11 prediction today: fantastic cricket tips for Portugal vs Netherlands-XI match

Portugal and Netherlands-XI meet for the second time in match 16 of the 2021 European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain and start on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (IST).

The ECC T10 2021 was just a fight for Portugal. They have failed to win even one game in the competition so far. Hitting rock bottom, the Portuguese team have lost six consecutive games, which is also the number they have played. As a result, they are the last place in the points table. The batters failed to get any points, with Amir Zaib being the only reasonable performer. Bowling has been the better of both ways for them with Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad and Imran Khan choosing regular wickets. However, the team’s inconsistency and inability to come out in unison were the reason for a disappointing campaign.

Speaking of the Netherlands XI, they were the team to beat in Group B. The Dutch, playing very strong cricket, lead the table with six wins in as many outings, so unbeaten so far. Among the best players in the Netherlands XI are Victor Lubbers, Clayton Flyod and Musa Ahmad with the bat, while Julian De Mey, skipper Sebastian Braat and Niels Etsman have been consistent with the ball.

The Netherlands XI will be keen to continue the winning streak and it doesn’t look like Portugal can disturb either, making the Dutch side a clear and firm favorite in this clash. The last time these two teams met, Netherlands-XI won the game by 20 points. A double is indeed at the rendezvous for them.

My Dream11 team for the POR vs NED-XI game today:

Asad Zulfiqar, Musa Ahmad, Amir Zaib (VC), Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd (C), Sebastian Braat, Imran Khan, Najjam Shahzad, Julian De Mey, Junaid Khan, Ryan Klien.

Likely to play XI

Netherlands-XI

Asad Zulfiqar (week), Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Niels Etman, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Vivian Kingma, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein, Navjit Singh.

Likely to play XI

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (c), Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (week), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Paula Buccimazza.

Team

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Tariq Aziz, Azhar Andani, Mian Mehmood.

Netherlands-XI

Netherlands XI

Olivier Elenbaas, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Niels Etman, Musa Ahmad, Sebastian Braat (C), Asad Zulfiqar, Julian De Mey, Max Hoornweg, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma.

