Trump sues niece Mary and the ‘New York Times’ over tax filing stories





Former President Donald Trump has sued the New York Times and several of its reporters, as well as one of its main sources, his niece for obtaining tens of thousands of pages of his tax documents for an investigation into his finances which won a Pulitzer Prize.

The articles, published in October 2018, concluded that Trump “participated in questionable tax schemes during the 1990s, including cases of outright fraud.”

In a lawsuit filed in a New York state court in Dutchess County, lawyers for the former president allege Times reporter Suzanne Craig urged Mary Trump to break a legally binding agreement for keep these documents private as part of a larger settlement on her father’s estate. Other Times reporters sued for their involvement in the project were David Barstow and Russ Buettner.

The New York Times has signaled it will not back down. “The Times’s tax coverage of Donald Trump has helped educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest,” spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades-Ha said in a statement shared with NPR. “This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”

While Trump has threatened the Times with lawsuits in the past, this is the first time he has sued the newspaper on his behalf. The Trump campaign sued The Times last year. This case was dismissed this year.

Mary Trump’s lawyer Theodore Boutrous called the trial “frivolous” and was part of a scheme to target “truthful speech and important journalism on matters of public interest.”

“It is doomed to failure like the rest of its baseless efforts to curb freedom of speech and of the press,” Boutrous said.

Mary Trump was more direct, calling her uncle a “loser” in a response to The Daily Beast, which first reported the filing of the complaint. “He’s going to throw whatever he can against the wall,” Mary Trump told The Daily Beast of her uncle’s costume. “It’s despair.”

She became outspoken with her criticisms of Donald Trump during her presidency. And she confirmed that she was a source of the documents for Craig and his colleagues in his 2020 bestselling book on Trump, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, as well as in a podcast for The Daily Beast in February.

In Tuesday’s lawsuit, lawyers for Donald Trump say Craig and his colleagues at The Times actively insisted that they “proclaimed” to Mary Trump the search for the president’s previous financial documents. ‘time, allegedly bringing the newspaper into legal question for the alleged violation of his niece. a legal pact to keep them confidential.

This agreement stems from an earlier settlement of Mary Trump’s challenge to the will of her grandfather Fred, father of the former president. Last year, she went to court to prosecute Donald Trump and two of his siblings, claiming they plotted to cheat on her with tens of millions of dollars. This trial is ongoing.

Trump’s lawyers also allege the reporters were “motivated, at least in part” by genuine meanness towards the former president. The phrase “actual maliciousness” packs a punch because it is one of the standards used to help determine whether journalists should pay damages for publishing false and defamatory allegations about officials or public figures.

Yet Trump made no allegations of defamation or slander against the newspaper or Mary Trump in the lawsuit. At the heart of this case are an allegation of breach of contract against Mary Trump and an allegation of tortious interference against The Times and its reporters, meaning that the newspaper knew it was explicitly looking for Trump’s niece. to break its confidentiality agreement. Trump did not say how the article damaged his fortune.

A judge had previously ruled that the confidentiality pact was too loosely worded to prevent Mary Trump from publishing her book and that her publisher, Simon & Schuster, was not bound to it anyway.

Courts have generally given the media wide latitude to report on the private affairs of elected officials on the grounds that the public deserves to understand the people to whom they vet government.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

