RED ZONE FILES: Who will be the next president of the NAB? – Newspaper





It is the season of meetings and disappointments. Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to make three most critical appointments during the remainder of his term. All three can affect his future.

The first of these three decisions is up to him. What will he do?

NAB chairman, retired judge Javed Iqbals, the four-year term ends in two weeks. More straddles his desk than a single person’s career.

As the federal capital swirls with clever chatter and the like about whether the current president should remain in office or a new occupant appears on the scene, here are ten key points outlining the politics of that appointment.

Two issues have already arisen which will complicate matters from now on. The NAB law clearly states that the president’s four-year term cannot be extended. This means that the current president cannot be granted an extension. The law also requires the Prime Minister to consult the leader of the opposition for the appointment of the president. The PTI Information Minister has officially stated that the Prime Minister will not hold this required consultation because the opposition leader is an accused of the NAB and therefore there is a conflict of interest that he is consulted for the appointment.

If the current NAB law does not allow the incumbent president to be granted an extension (in case the government wants him to stay), and the law also does not give the prime minister the option to avoid consulting the leader of the opposition, then the only way the government can do what it wants is to change the law on the NAB. She has the figures to make the required change and legally nothing prevents her from opting for this path.

According to Red Zone insiders, a debate is currently taking place in the inner sanctum of the PTI over the fate of retired judge Iqbal. The debate revolves around a central question: would it be better for the electoral future of the PTI if it remained in office, or should it risk bringing in a new person? The debate is based on the consensus that accountability will be one of the central themes, if not the theme of the general election campaign. The NAB and its chairman will have to play a vital role in cementing the theme in the minds of the electorate.

There are, however, complexities. If the government changes the law and removes the requirement to consult the Leader of the Opposition, two questions will arise: (a) Should the Prime Minister then consult with another office holder in order to maintain the spirit of consultation and consensus for the nomination? Or (b) should the consultation requirement be removed completely and the PM acquire the power to appoint the NAB chairperson at his own discretion?

The problem with option (a) is that it is difficult to decide who else could be consulted in such an arrangement. The problem with option (b) is that it will have a negative impact on the credibility of the NAB since the nomination of its president would be solely in the hands of the government. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed to be challenged in court. This is a risk the government can think twice before taking.

There is yet another problem: time. The government has about two weeks before the current president retires. During these two weeks, he can theoretically exercise the following options: (a) follow this law, consult the leader of the opposition, agree on a name and appoint the new president (negligible chance of success of this option) ; (b) amend the law by a joint session and either reappoint the current president for a new term of four years, or grant him an extension; (c) appoint a new president at its discretion. Whichever option the government chooses, it only has that two-week window to play. There is a reason for this.

If the current president retires on the due date and a new appointment has not been made, the NAB as an organization becomes dysfunctional in the sense that without a president it cannot file new referrals. or order investigations or even detentions, etc. Administratively, the NAB keep running. The ongoing investigations and investigations will proceed as usual, but no new orders can be issued in the absence of the presidents. Given its priority to attack its opponents, the government can hardly afford to denigrate the NAB because a new president’s appointment has not been made.

The opposition scents an opportunity. Sources inside this camp argue the following: (i) If the government acts according to the law and consults the Leader of the Opposition, there is approximately no chance of consensus. Without consensus, the process will drag on and the outgoing president will retire and return home, while the NAB will fail in several ways. It suits the opposition. (ii) If the government changes the law, the opposition will go straight to the courts and fully exploit the theme of the NAB-Niazi link.

Opposition sources claim that if the government makes an amendment whose direct beneficiary will be the current chairman of the NAB, it will strengthen the opposition’s legal record, as it will then support a person-specific law to kill the government. objective of the law itself. These sources believe that the senior judiciary has in the past made it clear that appointments to the NAB should follow the spirit of the established process. When the PPP government appointed the former head of the navy, Admiral Faseeh Bokhari, chairman of the NAB, then opposition leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan went to the Supreme Court and argues that he was not properly consulted during the appointment. The court not only agreed with him, it had quashed the appointment and wrote in the judgment that the consultation required by law should also have meaning.

There is another option the government is deliberating on, according to Red Zone insiders. This involves amending the NAB law so that the current president can benefit from an extension until the new appointment. If the government does not change the existing requirement to consult with the Leader of the Opposition (lest the court drop the amendment), it can keep the current president for as long as it wants while dragging it out indefinitely. the consultation requirement.

The government’s final decision will revolve around two factors: how will the justice system react? How will the establishment react?

Posted in Dawn, September 23, 2021

