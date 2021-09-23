UNGA: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says world must ‘grow’ and deal with climate change





Johnson, a last minute addition to the list of speakers that day , criticized the world’s inadequate response to the climate crisis and urged humanity to “heed the warnings of scientists”, stressing the Covid-19 pandemic as “an example of dark scientists who are right”.

“We still hold on with some parts of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our satisfaction and our enjoyment,” he said. “And we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our own immortality.”

“We think someone else is going to fix the problem because that’s what someone else has always done,” he added. “We are destroying our habitats, over and over again, with the inductive reasoning that we have gotten away with so far, and as a result, we will get away with it again.

“My friends, humanity’s adolescence is coming to an end and must come to an end.”

Johnson highlighted the United Nations Climate Change Conference – known as the COP26 – in Glasgow in November as a “turning point for humanity”. World leaders must arrive in Scotland ready to make the necessary commitments, he said. It is already “too late” to stop rising global temperatures, but the world can still “hold back this growth” at 1.5 degrees Celsius. The 1.5 degree marker has been identified by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a key tipping point beyond which the risk of extreme drought, forest fires, flooding and food shortages will increase dramatically. The World Meteorological Organization predicts that we now have a about 40% chance to reach this level – even temporarily – over the next five years. To avoid crossing that threshold, “we must collectively commit to achieving carbon neutrality, net zero, by mid-century,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “We need all countries, all of you, to commit to very substantial reductions by 2030.” The prime minister on Monday held a closed-door meeting with UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and other world leaders to urge countries to pledge funds to help developing countries move away from fossil fuels. Climate has been a key pillar of the conference so far, and it seems Johnson’s call has resonated with other world leaders concerned about the climate crisis. In a speech to the UNGA on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would double its financial commitment to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis. In a meeting with Biden on Tuesday, Johnson hailed the US president’s speech as “the most important thing today.” Chinese President Xi Jinping also made a major new pledge to stop building overseas coal projects and increase financial support for green and low-carbon energy projects in other developing countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/22/uk/boris-johnson-climate-change-unga-cop26-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos