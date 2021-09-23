National security is empowering people: Moeed





KARACHI: The Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that the government is seeking economic security that will ultimately contribute to national security and the well-being of the people. Now the case for national security is economic security and human well-being. The ultimate goal of national security was the maximum empowerment of the people, he said.

Dr Moeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a new vision of Riasat-e-Madina for the country where the average citizen felt safe and well-being. Pakistan’s national policy has shifted from geo-economic policy to geo-strategic policy, he said.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the adviser said the world should remain engaged until a viable political solution is found ensuring the representation of all the Afghan people and guaranteeing human rights especially for women. A stable Afghanistan was a must for the whole region, rather than the whole world, he said, adding that otherwise a period of instability could be expected and the world would certainly suffer.

We cannot afford an unstable and hot Afghanistan. Pakistan has no option to disengage, he noted, adding that Pakistan has a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan and there could be massive migration. He hoped the world wouldn’t repeat that big mistake about Afghanistan, which he did after September 11. Pakistan’s greatest effort was to stay engaged and bring other countries into the process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, he added.

A peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help Pakistan establish connectivity with Central Asia and other neighboring countries, he added. To a question, the adviser said that at present Pakistan could establish normal trade with Afghanistan.

He stressed that the importance of Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridors will also increase with this improved regional connectivity. The second major challenge for the government was to promote a true partnership with the world in the areas of trade, investment and the social sector, he said, adding that the CPEC would also help establish connectivity to the world. ‘is. But, he regretted, India’s negative attitude and hostility hampered the process.

Dr Moeed said the government’s third major goal was to secure internal and regional peace. “The last but not the least part of national security is to build and promote a positive perception of Pakistan to the world to increase trade and attract foreign investment, in addition to engaging the world as a partner in development. of the social sector, “he added.

Earlier, he mentioned, India and the previous government in Afghanistan created a negative perception in an attempt to isolate Pakistan, which was primarily aimed at weakening our economy. The overall scenario for him was to move in the right direction in light of the Doha deal, concluded Dr Moeed.

