PM Narendra Modi, aboard Air India One, shares a photo: a long flight also means …





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a photo of his flight to the United States where he has a busy schedule including a Quad meeting and speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. “A long flight also means opportunities to browse papers and work on files,” the Prime Minister tweeted, posting a photo of himself at work on Boeing Flight 777-337 VVIP. Several BJP leaders shared the Prime Minister’s tweet. A long flight also means opportunities to go through paperwork and file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021 “Always serving the country without stopping, relentlessly,” Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw replied to the tweet, using #SevaSamarpan. BJP chief Kapil Mishra used a photo of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri – where he is seen reading files on board a flight – as well as that of Prime Minister Modi, while he congratulated the two leaders for their commitment to their work. ???? pic.twitter.com/eNNtjE015f – Kapil Mishra (apKapilMishra_IND) September 22, 2021 At Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by a large crowd of American Indians, some chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers. “Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for their warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted as he shared the photos on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden administration and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Prime Minister Modi has a busy schedule during his three-day visit to the United States. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will attend the first face-to-face meeting, address the United Nations General Assembly and meet with a number of senior executives from major US companies. This is the seventh time he has visited the country since taking office in 2014.

