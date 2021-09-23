Kaesang bluntly says Jokowi’s salary is small and the money in the account is not large, face value revealed





TRIBUNSOLO.COM – The youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Kaesang Pangarep has made a surprising confession. He revealed that Jokowi’s salary was relatively low compared to his income from various types of entrepreneurs. Kaesang stated this fact in Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast. After that, he said, he could buy the furniture and carpentry business his father started before he became president. Read also : When a Klaten man named Joko Widodo wears a ripped t-shirt, accompanies President Jokowi gives a press release Read also : This mom apologizes to Jokowi’s child Kaesang after her son desperately pursues Persis Solo “Your salary is also small. I told you that my account, you have no money. This is the factory, my father bought now, yes, in cash,” he said in the show, quoted Thursday (9/23/2021). ). Jokowi’s furniture business was also taken over by Kaesang, which was previously run by his older brother Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This is because Jokowi became president and his brother became mayor of Solo. President Joko Widodo delivered an independence speech on the 76th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia at the MPR Annual Session and DPR-DPD Joint Session, Jakarta, Monday (8/16/2021). (Source: AGUS SUPARTO PHOTOGRAPHE JOKOWI) “In the past (Jokowi’s furniture business) was handed over to Mas Gibran, (later) Mas Gibran to me now. So I am responsible now. For the property (the furniture trade), you no longer own it. you can’t, neither are you doing business, ”he said. So what salary did Jokowi receive during his tenure? In Law (UU) number 7 of 1978 concerning the administrative financial rights of the president and the vice-president, the president’s salary is set at 6 times the highest basic salary of government officials other than the president and the vice president.

