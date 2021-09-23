The T20 National Cup kicks off today





RAWALPINDI: The 3rd edition of National T20 Cricket (under new structure) kicks off Thursday (today) here at Pindi Stadium.

Six associative teams will compete for 5 million rupees allocated to the winners.

The event was moved from Multan where it was to start from September 25. Now, after the cancellation of the Kiwi tour, the first leg has been moved to Pindi Stadium with new starting dates on September 23.

On opening day (Thursday), Balochistan will play north at 3pm. Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face central Punjab in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The first leg will run until October 3 at the Pindi Stadium, before the action moves to the Gaddafi Stadium where the second leg will take place from October 6 to 13.

Almost Rs 9 million in total prize will be up for grabs. The finalists will receive Rs 2.5 million and Rs 400,000 will be shared by the best players in the tournament.

The best performer in each match will get Rd25,000 while the best performer in the tournament final will get Rs35,000.

Balochistan will be ruled by Imam-ul-Haq. It will draw on the experience of Haris Sohail, Akbar-ur-Rehman and Pakistani opener U19 Abdul Wahid Bangalzai. Baluchistan also has a quality bowling attack with Junaid Khan, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti.

Pakistani all-round captain Babar Azam leads a team of central Punjab stars that includes seasoned T20 activists Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

Babar also has an experienced bowling attack in Ehsan Adil, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Waqas Maqsood, and Faheem Ashraf.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistani all-format wicket keeper. He has a quality hitting team with Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the attack on the KP, which also includes Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan Snr, Asif Afridi and Imran Khan.

The North led by Shadab Khan has the services of Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Zeeshan Malik and Sohail Akhtar. The versatile Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz bring an excellent balance to the team.

Northern also possesses a fiery paced attack with Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Salman Irshad and Zaman Khan.

Sindh, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have a strong batting team with Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali and Shan Masood.

Sindh’s bowling attack consists of Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood.

Southern Punjab is led by Sohaib Maqsood, who will have the services of attacking batsmen Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan (transferred from Sindh) and Khushdil Shah.

Versatile Aamer Yamin, Imran Randhawa and Hassan Khan (transferred from Sindh) bring depth to the team. Sohaib also has a powerful bowling attack at his disposal with Naseem Shah (transferred from central Punjab), Mohammad Ilyas and Dilbar Hussain leading the attack. Young spinners Umer Khan and Faisal Akram offer exciting orthodox and unorthodox options of left arm rotation.

