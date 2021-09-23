Narendra Modi receives a ‘rockstar welcome’ as he arrives in the United States for a speech at the UN, Quad summit





The Prime Minister, who has arrived in Washington, has a busy three-day schedule in Washington; first, he will meet with Global CEOs and US Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by his speech at UNGA and summit with leaders of the Quad collective FP staff

September 23, 2021 08:13:02 AM IST 1/ 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the United States at the invitation of President Bidens to attend the first in-person Quad leaders summit, arrived in Washington on Wednesday. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit beyond the neighborhood since the coronavirus outbreak in January 2020. Image courtesy: @ MEAIndia / Twitter 2/ 8 Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. He stepped out of his procession to interact with the Indians who were waiting at the airport. The crowd chanted his name and waved the Indian flag in light showers. The Prime Minister was seen smiling and shaking hands with members of the Indian community. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter 3/ 8 “We are delighted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don’t mind staying in the rain. We are delighted to meet Prime Minister Modi,” said an Indian-American. Modi also took to Twitter to thank everyone who came to greet him. He wrote: “I am grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for their warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how much the Indian diaspora has stood out across the world. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter 4/ 8 The Prime Minister, who is visiting the United States for the seventh time since taking office in 2014, said the visit is an “opportunity to strengthen our strategic partnership with the United States and to strengthen ties with Japan and Australia “. He added that during his meeting with President Biden, he would review the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter 5/ 8 All of Modis’ previous visits have had his massive meetings with the Indo-American community especially the one at Madison Square Garden in 2015, and thereafter the last was Houston in 2019. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, none major event for the premier is being planned. Image courtesy: @ MEAIndia / Twitter 6/ 8 Upon arrival at the airport, he was received by officials from the US State Department, including TH Brian McKeon, US Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. Prime Minister Modi has a busy agenda over the next three days. President Biden will welcome Modi to the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later today, Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Vice President Harris will also meet with Prime Minister Modi on September 23. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter 7/ 8 India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, as well as the Defense Attaché, including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Naval Attaché, Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna, were also at the airport to welcome Modi. After his engagements in Washington, Prime Minister Modi will then travel to New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24. Image courtesy: @ narendramodi / Twitter 8/ 8 As he flew from India, Modi said: “My visit to the United States would be an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States, to consolidate relations with our strategic partners Japan and Australia and to advance our collaboration on important global issues. Image courtesy of: @ narendramodi / Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/photos/india-gallery/narendra-modi-receives-rockstar-welcome-as-he-arrives-in-us-for-un-address-quad-summit-9988891.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos