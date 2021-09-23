Prime Minister Imran Khan urges Pakistan cricket team to play cricket fearlessly in T20 World Cup





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the national cricket team led by Babar Azam to play cricket fearlessly at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On Wednesday, the 18-member team, who will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for next month’s mega event, met with the Prime Minister at his office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has boosted the player’s confidence and morale after recent developments which have taken their toll on Pakistan’s cricket business.

According to Express-News, Prime Minister Imran urged players to keep morale ahead of the World Cup despite the cancellation of tours to New Zealand and England.

“Pakistan is a safe country. You should focus on improving your performance… God willing Pakistan will soon be hosting international cricket, ”Prime Minister Imran told the players.

Pakistan cricket team (Image credit: Twitter)

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the players to play like cornered tigers, citing the example of his 1992 World Cup glory in Australia. Imran has asked Pakistani captain Babar Azam to lead the team from the front.

“You have to lead the team from the front, take everyone out and play like lions,” Imran told Babar.

Assistant Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill mentioned that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja at the meeting spoke to players about Imran Khan’s performance against India as as captain.

Ramiz said Pakistan won 21 of 22 matches against India under Imran Khan’s leadership.

A little attention was needed after New Zealand’s withdrawal: Ramiz Raja Ramiz Raja. Credits: Sky Sports.

Last week, the New Zealand men’s cricket team pulled out of the limited Pakistan tour hours before the match started in Rawalpindi. The Blackcaps said their government officials received a security alert threat.

On Monday, the ECB also pulled out of the men’s and women’s tours of England in October for the T20I series.

Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment after both teams dropped out of the tour and said they felt like they were being used up.

“It’s the feeling of being used and then thrown in the trash. That’s the feeling I have right now, ”Ramiz Raja told reporters.

“A little bit of a grip, a little bit of attention was needed after New Zealand pulled out and we didn’t get that from England which is so frustrating.

“We have gone out of our way to accommodate international requests, being such a responsible member of the cricket fraternity, and in return we get a response from the ECB that the players are scared of New Zealand’s withdrawal. What does that mean? ”He added.

Pakistan are clubbed with India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams that have not yet qualified in group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Pakistan will face their Indian rival in their first game on October 24 in Dubai.

