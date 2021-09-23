ICW names 10 reasons why Jokowi should act on TWK KPK





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesia Corruption Watch assesses President Joko Widodo or Jokowi must act against the controversy of the national insight test of employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission. ICW mentions 10 reasons why President Jokowi must address the issue. “One of them is a form of consistency with the mid-May statement,” ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said in a written statement Thursday, September 23, 2021. Kurnia said last May, Jokowi released a statement that TWK cannot be used as a basis for firing employees. Even then, the president also cited the decision of the Constitutional Court as a legal basis. Second, Kurnia said, the president is the bureaucracy’s highest power wielder. Thus, he said, the president has the power to resume the appointment of 56 employees of KPK to become ASN. He said that the president as executive is the superior of the KPK on the basis of the amendment to the Law on the Anti-Corruption Commission. Therefore, all matters related to the administrative field require the president to act. Kurnia said the condition of eradicating corruption is also of growing concern. A study by Transparency International shows that the corruption perception index in Indonesia continues to decline. “If there is no concrete action on the part of the president, it is not impossible that Indonesia’s GPA will be even darker in the coming year,” he said. -he declares. He said the Supreme Court also recommended that the monitoring of TWK be under the authority of the government. The chairman is the most appropriate part to address the TWK controversy. Sixth, he felt that Jokowi had political promises in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. Jokowi, he said, had promised to strengthen the KPK. “The community is asking again in the KPK TWK file for Joko Widodo to keep his political promises,” he said. Kurnia said the president needs to act on the TWK issue to implement the recommendations of the mediator and Komnas HAM. Both institutions found procedural and human rights violations in the implementation of the TWK. Kurnia said the president is also expected to take a position following MP decision number 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019. The court ruling stated that the process of transferring the status of agents cannot be prejudicial to the rights of agents. He said President Jokowi had to take a stand because the KPK leadership disobeyed his directives by sacking employees. “If the president does not act immediately, then the president’s dignity collapses because his instructions were simply ignored by the KPK leadership,” said the graduate of the University of Sumatra law school from North. He finally said that the president must immediately put an end to the controversy created by the KPK leadership. In addition, the President is the party that proposes the names of the leadership candidates until they are finally chosen by the DPR. “As the party that chooses the leadership of the KPK, the president has a responsibility to prevent their arbitrary practices,” he said. The KPK said the dismissal of employees is in line with Supreme Court and Constitutional Court rulings which declare the implementation of the TWK legal and constitutional. PCN also denied that TWK harmed employees. Read: Spokesperson says dismissed KPK employees receive old-age allowance

