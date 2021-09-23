PM Modi in USA: meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, CEO, QUAD Summit on the agenda





Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington DC at 3:30 a.m. IST today for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister was greeted by the Indian Diaspora with the Indian flag. He then thanked the Indians living in the United States for giving him such a warm welcome. The Prime Minister was received by officials from the US State Department, including the US Under Secretary of State for Management and Resources, at the Andrews Joint Base upon his arrival. He was greeted by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Defense Attaché comprising Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Naval Attaché Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna. This is Prime Minister Modis’ first visit beyond neighboring countries since the COVID-19 epidemic. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with CEOs of five companies Cristiano R Amon (Qualcomm), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Mark Widmar (First Solar), Vivek Lall (General Atomics) and Stephen A Schwarzman (Blackstone). The Prime Minister will hold separate meetings for these CEOs. PM Modis’ meetings with CEOs will begin with his meeting with CEO of Qualcomm software developer Cristiano Amon at 7.15 p.m. IST, followed by his meeting with President of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, headquartered in Redmond, at 7.35 p.m. STI. While the Prime Minister will meet with CEO of solar panel maker First Solar Mark Widmar at 7:55 p.m. IST, he is also expected to meet with CEO of the US research and development-focused energy and defense company and renowned scientist Vivek Lall at 8:15 p.m. HIST. The Prime Minister will also meet with the CEO of New York-based alternative investment management firm Blackstone Stephen A Schwarzman. Also Read: 5 CEOs To Call PM Modi On Day 1 Of Visit To US The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison around 11 p.m. to take stock of bilateral relations between India and Australia and continue discussions on regional and global issues. Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for a bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office as President of the United States on January 20. In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi will also attend the first Quad Leaders Summit in person with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The PM will also address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25 (Saturday). Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with contributions from the agency Also Read: PM Modi Leaves For US, Says Visit Is Opportunity To Strengthen Strategic Partnership Also read: PM Modi calls for SCO model to fight radicalization and extremism Also read: PM Modi and French President Macron examine bilateral Indo-Pacific cooperation amid AUKUS dispute

