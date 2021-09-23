Pakistan will face tough decisions in future because of IMF, SBP governor says





A file photo of State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir showcasing the Roshan Digital Initiative at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC, United States. Photo: Twitter / Asad M Khan Tough decisions ahead due to IMF, says SBP governor Reza Baqir SBP governor says Pakistan overcame COVID-19 threat as infection positivity rate is now “much lower than the world rate”. Baqir briefs Prime Minister Imran Khan on progress with Roshan digital accounts.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have to make tough decisions in the future due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir.

He made the remark during his speech at a CEO conference on Wednesday.

The SBP governor said Pakistan had overcome the threat of COVID-19 and the rate of infection positivity is now “much lower than the global rate,” The News reported.

The Pakistani government, he said, has ensured rapid disbursement of financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Loans of Rs 2 trillion have been made to businessmen, Rs 430 billion has been spent on new investments and Rs 240 billion has been allocated for loans on easy terms, the publication reported.

Baqir said that the income of the people increased as the growth rate went from a negative level to 4%.

Remittances abroad also increased by 27% in the last fiscal year and the trend continues this year as well, he explained.

SBP Governor Meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

The SBP Governor also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the progress made with Roshan’s digital accounts.

During a briefing on a Roshan digital account program, he said that so far 204,000 accounts have been opened by Pakistanis overseas and 1,000 accounts are opened daily. He said that so far they have received $ 2.3 billion in the accounts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the increase in the number of accounts under the program is a sign of overseas Pakistanis’ confidence in the government of the day.

On August 18, it was reported that the Roshan Digital Account Program (RDA) had reached a milestone and reached the $ 2 billion mark as Pakistanis overseas continued to trust the initiative of the central bank launched in September of last year.

Pakistan gets $ 2.75 billion from IMF

Last month, the SBP received $ 2.75 billion from the IMF as part of the special drawing rights (SDR) allocation recently announced by the fund.

“SBP received $ 2.75 billion from the IMF, as part of the SDR allocation recently announced by the IMF,” the central bank tweeted.

Pakistan was due to receive on August 23 the amount of general allocations from the IMF of $ 650 billion that had been approved to increase global liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

The amount was transferred directly to the SBP, which further improved the country’s foreign exchange reserves and is expected to have a positive impact on the economy.

The IMF Governing Council had approved a general allocation of SDRs equivalent to $ 650 billion on August 2, 2021 – to boost global liquidity.

According to the IMF statement, the allocation would benefit all members, meet the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence and promote the resilience and stability of the global economy.

It would particularly help the most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

