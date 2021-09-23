Jokowi: Not through the jargon, Indonesia needs real work to become the global maritime axis





Liputan6.com, Jakarta As the largest archipelagic country, Indonesia is expected to be the world’s maritime axis. All of this has to be done not only from simple jargon, but also to be proven by actual work. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the peak event of the 57th National Maritime Day commemoration held virtually on Thursday (9/23/2021). The theme of the event was Celebration of Maritime Day and Maritime Development towards a Golden Indonesia 2045. As a country with 17,000 islands with a coastline of over 108,000 km, as a country with the greatest marine biodiversity in the world, it is good that we become the global maritime axis, we must strengthen our blue economy , our economy, said Jokowi. Therefore, as concrete evidence to make it happen, the government continues to strive to improve the connectivity of thousands of islands in Indonesia. One of them is the maritime toll program to facilitate the mobility of goods and people between islands. Not only by building large and small ports located on small and isolated islands, but also by connecting them through the maritime toll program to facilitate the mobility of goods and people between islands to ensure better public services and increase the added value of the local economy, he said. In addition, on the occasion of the speech given on the occasion of National Seas Day, Jokowi also pointed out that remote islands and coastal communities also have high economic potential even though their location is far from the center of l national economic activity. Jokowi recalled that the potential of the sea-based food industry, such as fishing and marine life, is the potential of maritime tourism using the richness and beauty of the sea. Then the potential of the pharmaceutical industry and health supplements based on the biological and vegetable wealth of the sea. It can be the basis of the economic growth of Indonesia which is evenly distributed throughout the archipelago.

