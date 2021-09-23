Boris Johnson calls on humanity to grow up and fight climate issues

E arth is not an indestructible toy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders as he spoke of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow as a turning point for humanity.

Mr Johnson addressed the United Nations General Assembly in the early hours of Thursday in a speech in which he acknowledged that a rise in temperatures was inevitable, but said we can hope to curb that growth.

The address was the final stop on Mr Johnson’s visit to the United States, which saw talks on trade, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

Mr Johnson told the Assembly it is time for humanity to grow up and see the coronavirus pandemic as an example of dark scientists being right.

We are approaching this critical turning point, in less than two months, where we must show that we are able to learn, to mature, and finally to take responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not only on our planet but on ourselves. same

READ MORE

He added: The world, this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and a bit of atmosphere is not an indestructible toy, a bouncy plastic romper that we can run to our hearts content against.

Every day, every week, we cause such irreversible damage that long before a million years, we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable not only for us but for many other species.

And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is a turning point for humanity.

The UN summit is held in Glasgow from late October to early November to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, a treaty to keep global temperature rise below 2C adopted in 2015.

< style="display:block;padding-top:58.7356%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with US President Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / PA wire

The speech began with a glimpse into the existence of humanity for around 200,000 years and that the average mammal species has been around for around a million years before evolving or disappearing, suggesting that we were, in relative terms, now soft 16.

He said: We have come to that fateful age where we pretty much know how to drive and we know how to unlock the drinks cabinet and engage in all kinds of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal.

In the words of Oxford philosopher Toby Ord, we are just old enough to get ourselves in serious trouble.

Mr Johnson’s eco-focus is a far cry from his past climate-skeptical views.

He admitted on Monday that if you were to delve into some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments I made, obiter dicta, on climate change that did not fully support the current struggle, but the facts change and people change their minds and change their point of view and that is very important too.

< style="display:block;padding-top:77.4693%"/> Biggest carbon polluters from fossil fuel combustion (PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

Addressing the assembly, he said he was not one of those environmentalists who take moral pleasure in denouncing humanity for its excesses or seeing the green movement as a pretext for a massive attack on capitalism. .

My friends, humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close, he said.

We are approaching this critical turning point, in less than two months, where we must show that we are able to learn, to mature, and finally to take responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not only on our planet but on ourselves. themselves.

He called on countries to reduce their carbon emissions by 68% by 2030 from 1990 levels, hailed the end of international coal funding by China and praised Pakistan on its pledge to plant 10 billion dollars. ‘trees.

The 20-minute speech ended with references to the famous Greek writer Sophocles and a Muppet.

On Jim Hensons’ creation, he said Kermit was wrong when he sang Its Not Easy Bein Green, adding that it was easy, lucrative and just being green.

He added: Sophocles is often quoted as saying that there are many terrifying things in the world, but none are more terrifying than humanity, and it is certainly true that only we are capable of our own destruction and of the destruction of everything around us.

But if you look at the Greek, Sophocles actually said that the man is deinos and that terrifying is not quite correct when it comes to the translation of deinos. What Sophocles really means is that humanity is awesome that is both terrifying and awesome too.

We have awesome power to turn things around and change things for the better, and awesome power to save ourselves.