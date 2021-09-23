POR vs ROM ECC T10 Dream11 prediction today: fantastic cricket tips for Portugal vs Romania match





POR vs ROM prediction ECC T10 Dream11 | Photo credit: Representative image

Portugal and Romania face off in the 18th match of the 2021 T10 European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. (IST).

This is a reverse match of Game 15 when these two teams met before. Romania got the better of Portugal this time. Thanks to a fast-firing 24-ball 52 from Satwik Nadigotla, Romania scored 116/6. Imran Khan, Amandeep Singh and Junaid Khan were among the counters for Portugal. In response, Portugal only managed to score 88/5, ultimately losing the game by 28 points. Vasu Saini and Aftab Kayani were excellent with the ball for Romania.

Portugal have not seen success so far with six losses in their opening seven matches. While they are certainly not in the running to advance to the next stages of Group B, they will want to sign with at least one win in their last two games. Their stick or their bowling did not measure up, which is why they had a series of failures.

Romania also got off to a bad start, but the win over Portugal will give them much-needed confidence. They will look to repeat the same thing to stay in the race to finish in the top four.

My Dream11 team for the POR vs ROM match today:

Françoise Stoman, Gohar Manan, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Imran Khan (C), Najjam Shahzad (VC), Sami Ullah, Rajesh Kumar, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan.

Likely to play XI

Portugal

Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (C), Françoise Stoman (week), Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman.

Likely to play XI

Romania

Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Satwik Nadigotla (week), Gohar Manan, Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajesh Kumar, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Aftab Kayani.

Team

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Tariq Aziz, Azhar Andani, Mian Mehmood.

Romania

Vasu Saini, Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Abdul Shakoor, Satwik Nadigotla, Aftab Kayani, Pavel Florin, Rajesh Kumar, Sami Ullah.

