Farooq, Altaf welcome President Erdogans’ statement on Kashmir

Islamabad The Chapter of the Coordinator of All Parties to the Hurriyat Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Conference, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, welcomed the statement of concern by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the offer by Saudi Foreign Ministers mediation on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistani. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement, deplored India’s revolt over the Saudi offer to mediate the Kashmir conflict. He said the Modi regime believed in and practiced tyrannical methods vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir. He said without a doubt that the Hindutva regime had plunged the entire population of the IIOJK as well as minorities into great risk by playing with their lives, honor, property and demographics, creating horrible conditions for them. . He lamented that the Modi regime does not allow people to move freely in Srinagar near the tomb of the late Syed Ali Gilanis, who was under strict vigilance and no one was allowed to enter the home of the veteran leader without record their biographical data. . Muhammad Farooq Rehmani called on all members of the United Nations General Assembly to clearly express their views on an international issue like Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the actions of the police and military against young people, especially APHC supporters, who are being prosecuted for false and fabricated cases and stories without any substantial evidence or involvement in subversive activity. The JKPFL chairman said proof of India’s popularity was evident in daily police raids, killings and detentions. If the people of Kashmir were with India, why was the number of political prisoners and murders increasing day by day? In addition, key Kashmiri leaders faced mock trials, long detentions or life sentences, and long detentions and imprisonments from APHC President Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar etc., he said. The number of Kashmiri youth in other prisons in India outside of Tihar Prison is not disclosed and parents move from pillar to pillar without any knowledge, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/farooq-altaf-welcome-president-erdogans-statement-on-kashmir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos