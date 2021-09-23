AUKUS and Afghanistan Now is the time for Modi’s government to deploy all diplomatic instincts

Text size:

IIt’s a busy week for diplomacy. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden for their first in-person summit. On September 24, the Prime Minister will attend the first face-to-face Quad leaders meeting. On September 25, he will address the United Nations General Assembly, orUNGA. On the sidelines, Prime Minister Modiis expected to meet separately his Australian counterparts Scott Morrison and Japanese Yoshihide Suga. There is no doubt that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, S. Jaishankar, who arrived in New York this week, will meet with several of his counterparts and others.

There is something to discuss. The lingering effects of the pandemic and a sustainable, equitable and greener economic recoverycentral questions of the debateat UNGA. Take stock of US-Indian relations and work on a long list of operational and strategic issues in Washington. Identification of key deliverables for the Quad. The leaders will also assess the progress of vaccines funded by the United States and manufactured in Hyderabad. There is no doubt that the imperatives of dealing with China will continue to shape many of these conversations.

The current impasse on theAUKUSthe agreement, and French and more broadly European dissatisfaction with the United States, will not fail to occupy diplomatic oxygen both in New York and Washington DC.

Moreover, Afghanistan is at the heart of the debates at the UN, and it will probably be in the meetings scheduled in Washington DC. The Taliban haveappointed an envoyat the United Nations. This will be reviewed, in due course, by the nine-member United Nations Credentials Committee. This adds a degree of urgency to the issue of balancing recognition and the need to work with the movement for the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

In at least two ways, India’s diplomatic advance in the United States could be crucial with lasting effects both in South Asia and in the future of the Indo-Pacific. If there was a time to deploy all diplomatic instincts and muscles internationally, it is now.

Help build a global response to Afghanistan

First, India is well positioned to initiate and support a truly global humanitarian response to the tragic takeover of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan. More … than18 millionAfghans need immediate humanitarian assistance. According to the UN, only39%of current advocacy for $ 1.3 billion in aid has been funded. The United Nations, and potentially the European Union, are best placed to organize and distribute aid within the country. They both played pivotal roles in the 1990s, when only three countries recognized the Taliban.

Of course, it will be some time before various nations and the UN itself develop a strategy of engagement with the brutal regime that won the war in Afghanistan. It is likely that most European countries will follow the collective lead of the EU, while developing tailor-made approaches to diplomatic accreditation with Afghanistan.

For many reasons, India is the player least likely to take the lead in shaping a global response. The Taliban government is full of individuals who have ordered attacks on Indian personnel and interests in Afghanistan. They remain closely linked to Pakistan. Yet India’s commitment in Afghanistan is to its people. He must find a way to reach them, while keeping in mind his strategic reservations.

On September 17, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Modimade a dealfor humanitarian aid. He spoke about the need to develop a comprehensive response to reach the Afghan people. He also underlined India’s concerns, the need to monitor Taliban commitments, including ensuring that Afghan soil is not used by international terrorists.

The high-level political architecture to promote and shape a global response exists, as spelled out in the Prime Minister’s speech. It is essential now to act on this point with a heart-wrenching sense of urgency. Few countries have fair relations with the United States, Russia, Iran, the Central Asian republics and EU member states. It is time to build on these associations in and for the Afghan people. In doing so, it is essential that India opposes any official move to recognize the Taliban in the UN and elsewhere. The global commitment to the distribution of humanitarian aid does not need to be recognized. It requires the full weight of international collective action.

Play a role in bridging the transatlantic divide

Second, India can play a role in the diplomatic fiasco over AUKUS, the recently announced deal between Australia, the UK and the US. Over time, this will become something more than just a security partnership. French leaders are clearly more than upset. There are questionable questions regarding Frances Cleanprotectionist policies. Others point the finger at the United States which consumes everythingfixationwith China which has led to the need for AUKUS which the EU has yet to seize to its full extent.

Be that as it may, the transatlantic break is clear. The Indo-Pacific is reorganizing itself. Trilateral security-plus agreements are on the rise. India, Australia and France invested in a plurilateral dialogue in 2018. In the summer of 2021, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Yves Le Drian declaredthat such an arrangement works because the countries get along well. They share the same will, he said. This week, he recalled the French ambassadors from the United States and Australia.

India is a link for all of these countries. Its own approach to the Indo-Pacific is based in part on the success of the Quad and, to some extent, on the future achievements of trilateral groupings such as France and Australia. At the United Nations, Washington and Paris, India can play a role in bridging the transatlantic divide. She has good will. She also has a national security interest in ensuring that France, Europe more broadly, the United States and Australia work together constructively in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian leaders will have to do everything in their power to ensure that France continues to actively support the trilateral agreement with Australia and India. Bridge building is well in India’s diplomatic wheelhouse. Even if the nations do not get along, PM Modian and EAM Jaishankara are well placed to remind them of the need to share the same will as before. Defense accords may have changed hands. The strategic logic behind this change remains the same for all these countries.

The author is the director of Carnegie India. He tweets @ Rudra_81. Opinions are personal.

