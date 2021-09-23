The caliber arc continues to bend





In the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, there is a scene where Al Pacino and DiCaprio are chatting in a restaurant. Pacino tries to convince DiCaprio that playing the usual role where he’s the heavy, mean guy getting beat up by the good guy wasn’t sustainable. Pacino makes him realize that keeping such a low bar for success in Hollywood was not only suitable for his caliber, but also would spell the end of his career.

Sadly, Pakistan does not behave any differently from DiCaprio. I don’t mind playing Pacino. He’s still my favorite actor. I have written extensively about Pakistan not being tough and firm for its respect and dignity. Three events of the past week have taken this point even further. First, President Biden will one day make a phone call to Imran Khan. Second, New Zealand and the UK are pulling out of the Pakistan cricket tournament. Third, the UK is removing Pakistan from the red list.

There have been discussions as well as memes online about how President Biden still hasn’t called Prime Minister Imran Khan. At the time, America rolled the red carpet to visit Pakistani rulers. America then was a much richer and stronger nation than it is today. The bar of respect for Pakistan as a nation has collapsed and the mere fact of receiving a possible phone call from the US president is being hailed as a major foreign policy victory. Forget the red carpet, this week Pakistani Federal Minister Sheheryar Afridi was detained at a US airport for a secondary check. Being a frequent traveler between Pakistan and USA, let me tell you from one place to know that these secondary screenings are mainly for suspicion of being a terrorist. I did not see national rage as a result.

A conservative media figure by the name of Glenn Beck praised Imran Khan for helping footballers leave Afghanistan by air. Hungry for approval, Pakistan jumped at the scent of words of praise.

The Black Caps retreated on the basis of an intelligence the quality of which rivaled that of Arnab Goswami. Indian talk show host Goswami, as he spoke to a Pakistani analyst on his live broadcast, said he had information that the Pakistani ISI was operating on the 5th floor of the Serena Hotel in Kabul . In reality, the hotel has only 2 floors. While the Kiwis’ withdrawal was painful, their departure shouldn’t be mourned just as their arrival shouldn’t be seen as some sort of major summit for the nation. It’s a lowered bar for success. And now the UK has also announced the cancellation of its October tour, which would create an uproar.

This brings me to the UK Red List. I was watching a live talk show where Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also one of the participants. Suddenly the Senator cut off the anchor and the other talking guest and said he had wonderful news to share. He said the UK had just announced Pakistan had been removed from its Covid-19 red list. This is a victory for Pakistan, especially since India was not on the red list in August while Pakistan still was despite the fact that the Covid infection rate in India was fine. higher than Pakistan. However, other than these details, the whole picture is not great. This is another bar lowered for happiness. The mere fact of being struck off the list sparks exciting news in Pakistan and is hailed as a major foreign policy victory.

It saddens me deeply to realize that Pakistan has become such a low maintenance nation. No huge insult and no deeply discriminatory behavior on the part of the global community is big enough to upset us, and no little thank-you tweet and no fake deregistration gestures are small enough to keep us from jumping in excitement. Being successful and being successful are two different things.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 23, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2321406/the-arc-of-caliber-keeps-bending The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos