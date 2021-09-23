On Day 1 of Visit to US, PM Narendra Modi to Meet Kamala Harris, Australian PM, Global CEOs | India News





Washington: During the itinerary-packed first day of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the selected business leaders who have the potential to invest significantly in India. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will start his day by meeting selected business leaders in the United States. CEOs will include executives from Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar. The Prime Minister arrived in Washington local time on Wednesday. “The Prime Minister will start the day with meetings with selected business leaders in the United States. I think these are CEOs who represent fairly large business interests, companies that have particular expertise and have invested in India and which have the potential to invest significantly in India, ”the source adds. “They represent various fields ranging from technology, IT and finance to defense and renewables. I think it’s a really good mix of CEOs, who would meet Prime Minister Modi one-on-one. head, investments in the United States States have played a very important and very significant role in India’s recent development activities, in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India The source added. Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister Modi set to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The official said Prime Minister Modi was eager to meet Prime Minister Morrison on a range of issues. “In the afternoon Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. They have met on several occasions on the sidelines of various international conferences, Prime Minister Morrison recently called Prime Minister Modi to inform him of the plan to be followed with the AUKUS Alliance ”, he declared. “And I think you know this meeting was long overdue because Prime Minister Morrison was due to visit India in January of last year, but he couldn’t be here, he couldn’t make it to caused some pretty serious fires at that time in parts of Australia. He was then due to come in May of last year, but due to the COVID situation he was unable to do so, “added the source. Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, it will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over the presidency of the United States on January 20. Before leaving for the United States to participate in Quad leaders summitPrime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that his visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia. He will then travel to the White House where he will meet Vice President Kamala Harris in her formal office. Discussion of the issues should range from a number of issues of interest to both parties. “We have allotted an hour for discussions and discussions are expected to range from a number of issues of interest to both sides, from the management of COVID-19 to issues such as cooperation in the high-tech sector, the space sector, where the vice president has an interest in and owns a number of areas, including the resilient and secure supply chain which is of great interest to both parties, ”he said. Live

