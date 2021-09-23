After Erdogan Mentioned Kashmir In UNGA, Jaishankar Says It Is Important To Respect UN Resolutions On Cyprus | Latest India News





Washington Hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to Kashmir in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stressed the need to abide by relevant Security Council resolutions. UN concerning Cyprus. It is important that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions concerning Cyprus are respected by all, tweeted Jaishankar after a meeting with Nikos Christodoulides, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, on the sidelines of the general debate of the assemblies. general UN meetings which began on Tuesday. Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 76th high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly, held at least 18 bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Egypt, Norway, South Korea and Vietnam. On Wednesday, he was also due to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan and the G-4, which is seeking permanent seats for India, Brazil, Japan and Germany in the UNSC. Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-Yong and had in-depth conversations on different aspects of bilateral relations, including South policy and East India policy. Nice to meet FM Chung Eui-Yong from the Republic of Korea. A wide-ranging conversation about different aspects of our relationship. The new South Korean policy and the Eastern policy of the Indias Act have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar tweeted. While interacting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, who is the current president of the G20, Jaishankar discussed the challenges of vaccine accessibility and fluidity of travel. Discussion of the challenges related to the accessibility of vaccines and the fluidity of travel. I look forward to joining him tomorrow in a discussion on Afghanistan, he tweeted. The Union Minister also met his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and spoke about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar had a discussion on Indo-Pacific issues during his meeting with his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand. Another perspective on the Indo-Pacific from FM @allamand from Chile. Also committed to expanding our economic commitment, including green energy, he tweeted. Earlier, in his address to Tuesday’s general debate, Erdogan said: We maintain our position in favor of resolving the problem that has persisted in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions. . Erdogan had referred to Kashmir in his speech also in 2019, which was the last face-to-face meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the island nation after meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades . Cyprus supports India’s demands for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The long ongoing conflict in Cyprus began in 1974 when Turkey invaded the northern part of the country in response to a military coup on the island backed by the Greek government. India called for a peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with UN resolutions. In a 1998 resolution, the UN Security Council called on all states to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and called on them and the parties concerned to ” refrain from any action that could undermine this sovereignty. , independence and territorial integrity, as well as any attempt to partition the island or unify it with any other country. The UN Security Council resolution also called on all parties concerned to commit to reducing defense spending and the number of foreign troops in the Republic of Cyprus to help restore confidence between the parties and as a first step towards the withdrawal of the Cypriot forces. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/after-erdogan-mentions-kashmir-in-unga-jaishankar-says-important-to-respect-un-resolutions-on-cyprus-101632344439209.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos