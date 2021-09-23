What Xi Jinping can learn from Ronald Reagan

Nina Xiang is the founder of China Money Network, a media platform that tracks the venture capital and tech industries in China. She is the author of “US-China Technology War: What Chinese Tech History Reveals About Future Tech Rivalry.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Ronald Reagan have at least one thing in common. The two leaders quoted the well-known saying of the Chinese philosopher Lao-tzu: “Rule a great nation as you cook a small fish.”

Reagan said these words in his 1988 State of the Union address, but added his own interpretation: “Don’t overdo it”, in keeping with his belief that the government should not interfere too much in the market. free.

The interpretation of Xi’s understanding of the saying is less straightforward. Chinese state-controlled media generally interpret Xi’s use of the adage to mean, “Carefully control the heat, don’t change policies at will, and don’t rush or slack off in pursuit of achievement. policies “.

But recent policy changes in Beijing, especially the rush to shake up China’s innovation machine, suggest Xi may be ignoring his own advice. Not only does Xi appear to have lost control over the heat, but the pan is getting so hot that the delicate little fish, the innovation ecosystem that has become the lifeblood of China’s economy, risks breaking down.

Things like a well-oiled venture capital market, risk-taking entrepreneurs, and growing international integration have all been behind China’s innovation achievements. But this whole system is undermined by Beijing’s intense and unpredictable campaign to tighten technology regulation and increase state control.

Access to the American stock market is a good example. Long one of the most important fundraising channels for Chinese companies, listing in the United States is a path that is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, with U.S. and Chinese securities regulators adding procedural changes. heavier.

With a long list of Chinese tech companies looking for alternative funding channels, many of them will now have to go through the disruptive process of dismantling their variable interest entity ownership structures in order to register on the internal market.

This uncertainty is already causing a slowdown in dollar-denominated venture capital funds investing in Chinese startups, with the exit prospects of those funds clouded by uncertainty. In July, dollar-denominated venture capital funds saw their share of the total value of Chinese venture capital fundraising fall to a new low of 8.4%. This ratio was 28% in 2020 and 30% in 2019.

Xi Jinping may be ignoring his own advice. © Xinhua / AP

A Chinese venture capital market that relies almost entirely on domestic capital as the sole source of dry powder, and the domestic stock market as the sole outlet, would severely limit growth opportunities for local tech companies.

China’s stock structure and investor base is simply not mature, deep, liquid and accommodating enough to support local tech companies. If Chinese tech companies had not had access to international capital markets in the past, none of these tech giants today could have grown to their current size.

In addition, with many of the most prominent Chinese entrepreneurs, such as Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding, Zhang Yiming of ByteDance and Colin Huang of Pinduoduo, now taking a step back and keeping a low profile, a sense of foreboding and silence enveloped the country’s startup and tech community.

Chinese entrepreneurs are always eager to launch new startups, but their main concern is starting to shift more towards security.

Their first priority now must be to determine whether their startups are aligned with Beijing, and then figure out how to stay on the right side of government guidelines. Innovation, which requires openness and begins to die off when closed, will start to suffer in such an environment.

A more inward-looking Chinese venture capital market, coupled with a shaken risk-taking spirit among its entrepreneurs, is just one way the country could become more closed off and disconnected from the rest of the world.

China’s data security and privacy laws, especially clauses on cross-border data transfers and data security reviews, could jeopardize the overseas activities of Chinese companies, as well as the operations of international companies. currently based in China.

While the evidence is still inconclusive, new research shows that the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation is already hurting the bloc of 27’s ability to innovate, as well as its competitiveness. China’s tougher regulatory crackdown could have a much more serious impact.

Such a pessimistic outlook can however be avoided.

The first thing Beijing should do is work with US regulators to get Chinese companies to resume listing on US stock exchanges. The current stalemate stems from a multi-year dispute over how to allow the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to inspect audit documents of Chinese companies listed in the United States.

It started out as a fairly straightforward dispute with a straightforward solution. But recent developments have piled national security, data security, and geopolitical power struggles on top of each other.

After the phone call between President Joe Biden and Xi last week, this issue could be part of a long list of things the two countries can try to unravel first.

It would be good for China’s innovation ecosystem, and something Lao-tzu would approve of.