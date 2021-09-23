Jokowi spokesperson responds to reshuffle question on Wednesday pon at the end of September





Jakarta – Problem reshuffle cabinet the appearance is associated with the habit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of making important decisions on Wednesday Pon. Presidency spokesman Fadjroel Rachman confirmed the decision reshuffle cabinet entirely in the hands of Jokowi. “Only the president has the right to submit plans reshuffle, because of the president’s prerogative, “Fadjroel told reporters on Thursday (9/23/2021). Fadjroel explained that all ranks of the cabinet are currently focused on dealing with COVID-19. Jokowi asked to remain vigilant even as cases of COVID-19 have started to subside. “The president has asked all of us to be careful and to focus on dealing with COVID-19,” Fadjroel said. Previously the problem reshuffle cabinet Volunteer Jokowi Mania (JoMan) has expired, who claimed to have received strong information. JoMan claims reshuffle The Cabinet is held at the end of September or at least the beginning of October. As is known, President Jokowi often takes important decisions, such as reshuffle cabinet, Wednesday Pon. Wednesday September 29, 2021 in the Javanese calendar is Book Wednesday. In the notes detik.com, from the 2014-2019 leadership period, there are at least two days when President Jokowi announces reshuffle, namely Wednesday Pahing and Wednesday Pon. that five times reshuffle, four reshuffle carried out over the period 2014-2019, the rest is the current period. Reshuffle Jokowi first announced on August 12, 2015, Wednesday Pon. Reshuffle The second also took place on Wednesday Pon, to be exact, July 27, 2016. Two years later, reshuffle Firm announced on January 17, 2018, Wednesday Pahing. A few months later, on August 15, 2018, Jokowi again made reshuffle cabinet, again Wednesday Pahing. Reshuffle The first cabinet in Jokowi’s second term was announced on December 22, 2020, which fell to Pahing on Tuesday. At that time, Jokowi introduced his six new ministers. However, the investiture of the six ministers took place on Wednesday Pon, December 23, 2020. In April 2021, Jokowi made another important decision in his cabinet on Wednesday, to be exact, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Nadiem Makarim and Bahlil Lahadalia officially took on new positions at Advanced Indonesia. They were both appointed by Jokowi as Mendikbud-Ristek and Minister of Investment in the Ministry of Education and Culture.reshuffle mini cabinet ‘. (knv / tor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5736436/jubir-jokowi-jawab-isu-reshuffle-di-rabu-pon-akhir-september-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos