Xi Jinping’s US envoy calls on Lincoln to declare China democracy





WASHINGTON (Bloomberg): A senior Chinese diplomat has claimed that China is a democracy, arguing that its political system exemplifies the ideals of former US President Abraham Lincoln and the ancient Greeks who invented a representative form of government. Qin Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, on Wednesday (September 22) cited the Chinese people’s right to participate in certain elections and consultations on major policies as proof of a democratic system similar to that of the United States. “Is not it obvious that the philosophy of China’s People’s Center and President Lincoln of the people, by the people, for the people are for the good of the people?” Qin said at a virtual conference hosted by US think tanks The Carter Center and The George HW Bush Foundation for Sino-US Relations. Do we understand China’s socialist democracy like this: from the people, to the people, with the people, to the people? Qins’ speech was China’s latest effort to redefine some key Western concepts, such as human rights and multilateralism, in pursuit of greater “power of speech, as the president called for. Xi Jinping. Chinese diplomats have often argued that the values ​​of certain Western countries, such as the United States and Japan, “do not represent the international community. The comments were intended to focus on the similarities between the world’s largest economies, as they compete for everything from imports of advanced technology to allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang to democracy in Hong Kong. Qin said Washington must first act to improve ties and “lift the iron curtain that hinders exchanges between American and Chinese students, academics, and artists.” He urged the United States to adopt a less hostile strategy towards cooperation with China while calling for “strategic courage and political determination to chart a new course in Sino-US relations.” Xi first publicly used the phrase “whole process democracy in 2019 to describe how the government listens to voices outside the party, and it has since gained ground in official rhetoric. Traditionally, terms more overtly Marxist such as “democratic dictatorship and” socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics distinguished the Chinese political system from Western liberal democracy, in which the election results are not predetermined. Qin also said that the Communist Party has the popular support of “over 90% of the Chinese people, not to mention that it regularly jails critics and dissidents. in place for over three decades. Xis went from “a farmer in a poor village” to rising through the party ranks, Qin said, was an embodiment of the Greek philosopher Platos’ vision that “prime ministers must have served as local officials.” He did not mention that Xis’ father, Xi Zhongxun, was a CCP revolutionary who fought alongside the founding father of the Mao Zedong Party. Xi “is loved, trusted and supported by the people,” Qin said. “That is why you often find senior Chinese officials elected by an overwhelming majority, if not unanimously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2021/09/23/xi-jinpings-us-envoy-invokes-lincoln-in-declaring-china-a-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos