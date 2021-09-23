Predatory drone in the lead, PM Modi to meet the CEO of General Atomics | Latest India News





In the context of India’s acquisition of 30 Predator drones from the United States to bolster its military capabilities on the horizon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the chief of armed drone maker General Atomics along with four other CEOs of major US corporations in Washington on September 23. According to Washington-based sources, PM Modi will meet with the four CEOs one-on-one, as each company they run is a leader in their respective fields. Executives from General Atomics, Qualcomm, major in semiconductors, global investment firm BlackRock, First Solar, leader in unconventional energy, and Adobe, the US leader in software. Apple CEO Tim Cook is understood to have quit at the last moment for health reasons as Covid numbers soar in the United States. It is quite evident from the programming that PM Modi’s meetings with CEOs have the specific intention of making India a key part of the global resilient chain, a military power that matches capabilities on the horizon. of the Indo-Pacific and accelerates non-conventional energy must move beyond climate change commitments to climate justice. While all of the companies are global leaders in their own right, the meeting with the head of General Atomics is growing in importance as the Indian Navy already operates two Predator MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles to raise awareness in the Gulf of Gulf maritime field. Aden at Lombok Strait in Indonesia. With the Indian Navy as the main player, India plans to acquire 30 armed Predator drones, each service getting 10 each to boost its remoteness capabilities. The Predator can be armed with seven Hell-Fire air-to-surface (ASM) missiles or laser-guided bombs. The UAV operates at a ceiling of 50,000 feet and has a range of nearly 27 hours. It is a multi-mission aircraft with multimode radar for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting. It is important for India to acquire armed drones, as its own indigenous capacity is limited, with Beijing and Islamabad using Chinese-made armed drones. Pakistan is also considering acquiring armed drones for Turkey, which is now a self-proclaimed leader of the Sunni world and wants to bring back the Orthodox legacy of the bygone Ottoman Empire. Turkish drones have been put to good use in the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict with Pakistani mercenaries operating against Armenia. With the Biden administration giving India a green signal to acquire the Predator drone, it is only a matter of time when the Indian Navy takes the proposal to the Defense Acquisition Committee (DAC) for the process starts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/predator-drone-on-his-mind-pm-modi-to-meet-general-atomics-ceo-101632371040729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos