Politics
Latest News: Kenyan President Outlines Priorities at UN | World news
The latest news on the United Nations General Assembly:
UNITED NATIONS With Kenya set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council next month, the country’s president outlined his priorities.
Uhuru Kenyatta said in a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that he believed multilateral systems should be fair, inclusive and effective.
He plans to chair several flagship events while Kenya holds the presidency. These topics include making diversity a central goal of statebuilding, examining the impact of illicit small arms and light weapons on global peacekeeping operations, and better supporting women peacekeepers and artisans. Peace.
Kenyatta also said Kenya is poised to become a leading green industrial economy. He said that a rapidly growing Africa could offer the whole world the benefit of its youth demographic dividend and investment opportunities. He also praised Kenya’s involvement in ocean conferences and spoke about the associated blue economy.
On security issues, he said states are ill-equipped to deal with the fragility that leads to crises and terrorism. He said it was important to increase the competence of states to manage social and political diversity.
UNITED NATIONS The Jordanian monarch recalled the 11-day war in Gaza last summer in his address to the United Nations, saying Tuesday’s latest round of conflict was a reminder that the status quo is unsustainable.
The war in may was the fourth in Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007, triggering a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Palestinian territory.
More than 250 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, including dozens of children and women, according to the UN There were 13 deaths in Israel. Over 4,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged.
But how many houses will be lost? How many more children will die before the world wakes up? said King Abdullah, who delivered his prerecorded remarks to the United Nations General Assembly from a distance, though around 100 heads of state and government are attending in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Genuine security for both sides, indeed, for the whole world, can only be achieved through the two-state solution.
He reiterated that such a solution must result in an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace.
King Abdullah called for continued support from UNRWA, the United Nations agency helping millions of Palestinian refugees, including the majority of Gaza’s 2 million residents.
The Jordanian King is a close ally of the United States and his nation has custody of the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sacred site to both Muslims and Jews, who call it the Mount of Temple. The region was the scene of violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshipers during the last days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May.
Since 2008, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in conflict, UN says While many were fighters from Hamas or other militant groups, more than half were civilians. On the Israeli side, the death toll from the four wars stands at 106, officials said.
UNITED NATIONS The president of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina called on the United Nations to respect its commitment to human rights, citing ethnic inequality within his own country.
Eljko Komi is the Croatian member of the presidency of the Western Balkan country, which is shared between the country’s Croats, Bozniac Muslims and Serbs.
Komi praised bilateral and regional cooperation during the pandemic on Wednesday, saying neighbors provided aid before multilateral institutions. But later in his speech, he spoke of neighbors’ intentions to annex parts of his country by fomenting ethnic tensions inside.
Bosnia was the scene of a bloody civil war in the 1990s that ended with the Dayton Peace Agreement. Komi says the international agreement has created complex institutions that make it difficult for the country to reach a political consensus that would allow it to move towards a functioning state.
He lambasted the conditions that created political, electoral and social inequalities within his own country on ethnic and religious grounds. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the Croatian president also called for electoral reform in Bosnia, saying his Croats were marginalized.
Komi lamented the population exodus, saying that a significant segment of the population, including those of working age and with young families, left Bosnia for better business and human rights opportunities. At the same time, Bosnia has welcomed economic migrants from elsewhere. He says this combination created additional social problems.
UNITED NATIONS After two decades in Afghanistan, the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech broadcast Wednesday.
Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population, some 4 million, mostly Syrians, and has warned it can no longer accept arrivals from Afghanistan.
At present, the United States is not fulfilling its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome more Afghan refugees in Turkey, Erdogan said in a preview of a CBS interview due to air on Sunday.
Of course the United States should do a lot and should invest a lot because the United States has been there for 20 years, but why, why? First, these questions should be answered by the United States
Afghan refugees have been fleeing their country since last month, when the Taliban returned to power as US forces prepared to withdraw from the country in late August.
A day earlier, Erdogan used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to warn of a potential wave of refugees triggered by climate change. Turkey has experienced growing dissatisfaction with migration levels since the start of the Syrian conflict a decade ago.
The government is tightening security on its eastern border with Iran, including a wall, amid fears the Taliban regime will push refugees, many of whom are trying to reach Europe, to the border Turkish.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newspressnow.com/news/national_news/the-latest-jordans-king-recalls-gaza-war-in-un-speech/article_ddb94749-1429-5caa-9694-8a076b246394.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]