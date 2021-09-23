ICW Cites A Number Of Reasons Jokowi Must Act In Relation To KPK Employees’ TWK Controversy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) felt that there were a number of reasons President Joko Widodo had to take a stand regarding the National Insight Test controversy (TWK) employee of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said number one reason was to keep campaign pledges Jokowi 2014 and 2019. “During the presidential and vice-presidential election campaigns, Joko Widodo repeatedly promised to strengthen the KPK. However, until now, the fulfillment of this promise has never happened, ”Kurnia explained. Kompas.com, Thursday (9/23/2021). “Therefore, the community demands that the KPK TWK issue be repeated in order for Joko Widodo to fulfill his political promises,” he said. Also Read: Jokowi Says TWK Cannot Disadvantage, But 56 KPK Employees Fired Without Severance Pay The second reason, according to Kurnia, is the worrying condition of eradicating corruption. At the end of January, based on data from Transparency International, Indonesia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) fell from 85th to 102nd. “With the state of the KPK today, if there is no concrete action from the president, it is not impossible that the Indonesian IPK will be even darker in the year to come,” said said Kurnia. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The next reason is Jokowi’s responsibility in choosing the current leadership of the KPK. In Kurnia’s view, the KPK is currently full of controversies and lacks achievements, such as poor prosecutions, breaches of the code of ethics, and the employee TWK controversy. “The president has a responsibility to prevent their arbitrary practices,” he said. Various civil society groups hope President Joko Widodo will take a stand to resolve the TWK controversy KPK officers. Also Read: Komnas HAM: President Jokowi Presence More Expected To Solve TWK Problems At KPK This expectation is based on the decision of the Supreme Court (MA) which specifies that the monitoring of the results of the TWK is left to the government. In addition, the recommendation of the Ombdusman RI revealed that there had been inappropriate actions in the implementation of the assessment test. Komnas HAM also mentioned in his findings that there were various human rights violations in the test which was a condition for the transfer of the status of KPK employees to state officials (ASN).

