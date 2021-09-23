Most MPs oppose merger of military border police, Balochistan Levies and Punjab – Pakistan police





LAHORE: Most members of a 17-member committee strongly opposed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to merge the Military Border Police (BMP) and the Balochistan Levies (BL) into the Punjab Police.

A heated debate took place during a brainstorming session chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting was organized to develop a mechanism for handing over control of nearly 10,000 square kilometers of tribal belt from DG Khan and Rajanpur to the police for effective law enforcement.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs and tribal community leaders from those two districts opposed the proposal, an official told Dawn.

DG Khan and Rajanpur have tribal families such as Leghari, Khosa, Qaisarani, Buzdar, Mazari and Lund who have a strong influence.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the official said, the tribal elders (being members of the committee) even rejected IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan’s suggestion to appoint a police officer as the commander in the first phase to give him administrative control of the tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

The IG was of the opinion that the committee should at least give its approval for the assignment of an SP as commander to manage the affairs of the tribal areas of these two districts and the new recruitment of armed personnel.

A tribal representative (the MPA) said it would not be a wise decision to merge the BMP and BL into the Punjab police simply on the basis of a recent video clip which showed notorious bandits killing two local residents. The MPA, the official said, raised a question about the crime rate in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore. He also suggested that if the Punjab police were to control crime in those districts, the MPAs would not oppose the merger plan.

MPAs in southern Punjab have also expressed their displeasure at not being invited to the meeting the prime minister held a few months ago to discuss the proposal, the official said.

The official said that the deputy commissioner of one district supports other MPAs.

The Punjab government formed the 17-member committee to design a mechanism to hand over administrative control of the tribal areas of the two districts to the Punjab police when the Ladi gang kidnapped and killed two residents in addition to kidnapping police officers.

The members of the committee are the Minister of Livestock of Punjab Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Vice-President Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari, Minister of Irrigation Mohammad Mohsin Leghari, AMPs Ahmed Ali Dareshak, Khwaja Mohammad Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Local Government and Communication Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, DG Khan RPO Faisal Rana, Former Assistant policy of DG Khan Hamza Salik, and the deputy commissioners of DG Khan and Rajanpur in addition to representatives of the ancient tribals.

The committee will present its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 31, the official said.

Posted in Dawn, September 23, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647837/most-mps-oppose-merger-of-border-military-police-balochistan-levies-into-punjab-police

