Bureaucracy issues – Journal – DAWN.COM





If Imran Khan is the steering wheel of the car, the accelerator and the brakes are his ministers and the engine is the bureaucracy. Unless the engine is fine-tuned and its rings and pistons are in good condition, stepping on the throttle will only throw out unburned fuel, a heated engine, and its ultimate seizure. This is what is happening in Pakistan. Recklessly pushing the pedal without tuning the motor, in fact, with little expertise to do so, will lead to confusion, a blame game and poor governance. The solution? Change the chief secretary and the IG in the misplaced hope that a new man will fix things.

Unless the government takes the time to look at the problems the bureaucracy faces with impartiality and maturity, things will not change. Don’t just listen to your favorite bureaucrats as most have done it through their expertise by telling you only what you want to hear. So, while you worry and rant in your office, issue warnings through your ministers, and remember the efficient bureaucracy of the 1960s, you will never know what bureaucracy feels like in the country. work since she has no forum to answer. They won’t give up either because most are from the middle class and have no options to fall back on. Depending on their personality, they will continue to survive by various methods in the hope of better days.

What problems are bothering the bureaucracy?

The first is excessive political interference. I am talking about provincial governments, although many of these factors also apply to the federal government. In the previous setup, the Punjab had a strong Chief Minister, so all political Sifarish mostly went through him or his authorized officer. The bureaucracy had to deal with only one center of power. With the advent of weak chief ministers in the Punjab and KP, all MPs / MPAs were offered to work as chief ministers within their own jurisdiction, resulting in confusion, pushing and pulling assignments. and transfers and issues where interests collide.

There are many factors that demotivate bureaucrats.

Second, the office of the head of department (chief secretary / IG) has lost its weight with the officers, as most assignments are carried out by the chief ministers or the prime minister’s office. Chief Secretaries and IGs have stopped supporting their team with unintentional mistakes or short delivery due to unfair conditions because they themselves feel insecure. In any case, their team was selected by someone else. It’s like a business where employees know they should take control from the owner, not the CEO.

Third, the NAB may have recovered Rs 800 billion in money from corruption, but it made the bureaucracy more bureaucratic. Decisions previously made by a Section Officer / Deputy Commissioner are now taken after months of procrastination and nonsense by the Federal Secretary / Chief Secretary or Cabinet. Anything that requires the use of discretion allowed by the rules is like a hot potato.

Fourth, the courts appear to have become more aggressive towards bureaucrats. Previously, summoning bureaucrats was not so common. When it was absolutely essential, most judges expressed their disappointment or anger in chambers rather than in open court. Maintaining the dignity of a bureaucrat is as important to governments as his own self-respect. Often, officers are forced to wait outside courtrooms for days to put them back in their places. Their names are called as common criminals. This in addition to wasting his time demotivates him.

Fifth, the media is a double-edged sword. While it can be a great motivator by highlighting the good work done by a government official, it mostly creates a sensation by naming some real and perceived shortcomings. Some smart officials befriended the media and received undue projections, while the simpler ones may be affected by undeserved reporting. This leads to blackmail and corruption, especially at the district level.

Sixth, the government can set unrealistic targets, for example, there is no way for provincial or district governments to control price increases. It is a question of supply and demand based on macro policies of centers and provinces, poor harvests, fiscal policies, etc. There is a thin line between accepted business practices and hoarding. Warehouse raids can have unintended consequences as we have seen recently in the case of sugar where prices have continued to rise despite the raids. Thus, basing an officer’s performance on unachievable goals in addition to distracting him from his basic work demotivates and exhausts him.

Finally, there should be a system for listening to his team in a friendly environment where bureaucrats can give real feedback. You should not talk to them through the press or have them congregate in a room for one-sided interaction.

It is the assessment of a person who has good intentions for the government, if only for lack of a better alternative. The solution to these problems is obvious.

The writer is a former civil servant.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, September 23, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647915/bureaucracy-issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos