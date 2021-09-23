PM Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Washington. See the pictures | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Indian diaspora the country’s “strength” as he landed in Washington for a three-day visit to the United States. He was greeted by members of the Indo-American community who stayed at Joint Base Andrews despite the rain.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for their warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted as he interacted with the Indo-American community at the airport. .

More than a hundred members of the Indo-American community gathered at the air base to welcome Prime Minister Modi. The crowd chanted his name and waved the Indian flag in light showers.



“We are delighted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don’t mind staying in the rain. We are delighted to meet Prime Minister Modi,” ANI news agency said, citing an Indian of American origin.



Prime Minister Modi even got out of his car to meet people waiting to greet him.



Upon his arrival in Washington, he was received by representatives of the US State Department.



Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Defense Attaché including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Naval Attaché Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna also welcomed the Prime Minister.



This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit abroad beyond the neighborhood since the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic.